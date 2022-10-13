Zelenskyy calls for air defence help as Russia hits Ukrainian cities with drones, missiles

'This is all just ... horrible,' says resident as search for survivors continues after a Russian missile killed two in a residential building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine's allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defence systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets — tactics seen as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

Missile strikes killed at least five people and destroyed an apartment building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while heavy artillery damaged more than 30 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten and other buildings in the town of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia has intensified its bombardment of civilian areas in recent weeks as its military lost ground in multiple occupied regions of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed.

Kremlin war hawks have urged Putin to escalate the bombing campaign even more to punish Ukraine for Saturday's truck bomb attack on the landmark Kerch Bridge. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We need to protect our sky from the terror of Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky told the Council of Europe, a human rights organization. "If this is done, it will be a fundamental step to end the entire war in the near future."

Tetyana Samarenkova walks down stairs of a heavily damaged school on Thursday, two days after a Russian attack on the village of Velyka Kostromka, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. (Leo Correa/The Associated Press)

Responding to Zelenskyy's repeated pleas for more effective air defences, the British government announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine. The U.K. also is sending hundreds of aerial drones for information-gathering and logistics support, plus 18 howitzer artillery guns.

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the U.S. NASAMS," U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Pledges from allies

Other NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels this week promised to supply systems offering medium- to long-range defence against missile attacks.

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Mykolaiv, on Thursday. (Viktoriia Lakezina/Reuters)

Germany has delivered the first of four promised IRIS-T air defence systems, while France promised more artillery, anti-aircraft systems and missiles. The Netherlands said it would send missiles, and Canada is planning more in military aid, including winter equipment, drone cameras and satellite communications.

Speaking in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin "and his enablers have made one thing very clear: this war is not only about Ukraine," but rather "a crusade against our way of life and a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West. He means all of us."

WATCH | Canada announces $47M aid package for Ukraine: Canada announces $47 million aid package for Ukraine Live The Liberal government is spending $47 million to purchase artillery shells, drone cameras and tens of thousands of pieces of winter clothing for Ukraine. Kyiv is asking for more, testing the limits of what allies can easily provide.

NATO plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week against the backdrop of Putin's insistence he would use any means necessary to defend Russian territory, including the illegally annexed regions of Ukraine. The exercise takes place each year.

Iranians training Russians: Ukraine

On the battlefield Thursday in Ukraine, Russian forces hit a five-story apartment building in Mykolaiv with an S-300 missile, regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim said, referring to a weapon ordinarily used for targeting military aircraft.

Ammunition left behind by Russian forces is destroyed with a controlled detonation in Ukraine's Grakove village on Thursday. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

An 11-year-old boy was pulled alive from the building's rubble after six hours but later died in a hospital. Rescuers also found three bodies and a fourth person was killed elsewhere in the city.

Residents of Ukraine's capital region, whose lives had regained some normalcy when the war's front lines moved east and south months ago, were jolted by air raid sirens multiple times Thursday after Iran-made drones packed with explosives found their targets.

Ukrainian officials said Iranians in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine were training Russians how to use the Shahed-136 systems, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare and targeting.

The low-flying aerial devices are keeping Ukraine's cities on edge, but the British Defence Ministry said they're unlikely to strike deep into Ukrainian territory because many are destroyed before hitting their targets.

Ukraine's air force command said Thursday its air defence shot down six Iranian drones from over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions during the night. Ukrainian authorities also reported knocking down four Russian cruise missiles.

Russia's retaliation

Describing the scope of Russia's retaliatory attacks, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said Russian forces struck more than 70 energy facilities in Ukraine this week.

A Ukrainian tank drives along a road in the Donetsk region on Thursday. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin threatened an "even tougher" response to future Ukrainian attacks. The 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge is a prominent symbol of Moscow's power.

Kyiv's troops have recaptured villages and towns in a fall offensive, revealing the trauma of residents who lived for months under Russian occupation.

In one liberated town, Velyka Oleksandrivka in the annexed Kherson region, seven months of Russian occupation left bridges blasted into pieces, blackened vehicles on pockmarked roads and buldings scarred by shelling.

A woman is seen pushing a bicycle Thursday across a heavily damaged bridge in Kupiansk, Ukraine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

"It's a disaster," resident Tetyana Patsuk said of her house. "I've been crying for a month. I am still shocked. I can't recover from that feeling that I have lost everything now that I am 72 years old, and that's it."

As Ukraine's military claimed more success Thursday in forcing its enemy to retreat from Kherson-area positions, Moscow authorities promised free accommodation to Kherson residents who choose to evacuate to Russia. The Russia-backed leader of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, cited possible missile attacks on civilians in suggesting the move.

Saldo's deputy, Kirill Stremousov tried to play down the move, saying, "No one's retreating ... no one is planning to leave the territory of the Kherson region." But the British military suggested the move reflected Russian fears that fighting was coming right into the city of Kherson.

Russia has repeatedly characterized the movement of Ukrainians to Russia as voluntary but reports have surfaced that many have been forcibly deported from occupied territory to Russian "filtration camps," under harsh conditions. In most cases, the only way out of the camps is to Russia or Russian-controlled areas.

Among those forced out have been children. An Associated Press investigation found that officials have deported Ukrainian children without consent, lied to them that their parents didn't want them, used them for propaganda, changed their citizenship to Russian and gave some to Russian families.