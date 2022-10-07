Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions rocked the Eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions in the country's second-largest city.

The blasts came as Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

It was not immediately clear what caused the Kharkiv blasts or what was hit.