Ukraine renews efforts to evacuate civilians as humanitarian crisis grows

The latest:

Back-to-back air alerts this morning keep residents on edge in Kyiv.



Ukraine nuclear firm warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant.



Russia agrees to new daylong ceasefire along several evacuation routes, Ukrainian officials say.



What questions do you have about Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca.

Air raid sirens blared over Ukraine's capital on Wednesday and officials said they bolstered defences in key cities threatened by Russian forces, as authorities renewed efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged urban areas.

Ukrainian officials announced Russia has agreed to a new daylong ceasefire along several evacuation routes for people fleeing cities, including Mariupol, scene of some of the worst desperation of the war.

Russian shelling there has shattered buildings, leaving the port without water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service. Local officials said they planned to start digging mass graves for the dead.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded.

The UN estimates that more than two million people have fled the country. Many more have become trapped inside cities bombarded and encircled by Russian forces, who have seen their advance slowed by fiercer than expected Ukrainian resistance.

Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters)

Back-to-back alerts Wednesday morning urged residents of the capital, Kyiv, to go to bomb shelters quickly amid fears of incoming missiles. The all-clear was given each time, but the intermittent alerts have kept people on edge. Kyiv has been relatively quiet in recent days, though Russian artillery has pounded the outskirts of the city.

A new effort is planned Wednesday to create safe corridors for people to flee Mariupol, Sumy in the northeast, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

'Crisis' in Kyiv region

The crisis is growing in the capital for civilians, with the situation particularly critical in the city's suburbs, said Kyiv regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Russia is artificially creating a humanitarian crisis in the Kyiv region, frustrating the evacuation of people and continuing shelling and bombing small communities," he said.

On the outskirts of the city, police officers and soldiers helped elderly residents from their homes Tuesday and people threaded their way along a destroyed bridge as they tried to escape Irpin, a town of 60,000 that has been targeted by Russian shelling.

WATCH | Ukrainians scramble to escape: Ukrainians scramble to escape, relief efforts hampered Duration 2:40 As Russian forces continue to lay siege to Ukrainian cities, residents are scrambling to escape. Those left behind are finding it difficult to access desperately needed aid because of drivers unwilling to travel into war zones, roadblocks and broken supply chains. 2:40

Meanwhile, Russian forces placed military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces said in a statement. In the south, Russians dressed in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding centre of a half-million people, it said.

The Ukrainian military is building up defences in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are "holding the line" against the Russian offensive, the general staff said.

The fighting has thwarted attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians.

More than 5,000 evacuated Tuesday

One evacuation did appear successful, with Ukrainian authorities saying Tuesday that 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, managed to escape from Sumy, a city of a quarter-million people that has seen intense shelling.

That corridor was to reopen for 12 hours on Wednesday, with the buses that brought people southwest to the city of Poltava the day before returning to pick up more refugees, regional administration chief Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.

Priority was being given to pregnant women, women with children, the elderly and the disabled.

Civilians from Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Mariupol surrounded

In the south, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine's coastline in an attempt to establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

As part of those efforts, the Azov Sea port of Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding for the 430,000 residents.

Corpses lie in the streets of the city. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding their city.

"Why shouldn't I cry?" Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. "I want my home, I want my job. I'm so sad about people and about the city, the children."

An elderly woman sits on a bench wrapped in a blanket in a subway station turned into a shelter in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press)

Tuesday brought no relief: An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine through a designated safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it reached the city.

Mariupol, said the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, is in a "catastrophic situation."

Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine's UN Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have "been effectively taken hostage," by the siege. Her voice shook with emotion as she described how a six-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling. "She was alone in the last moments of her life," she said.

Nuclear concerns

Meanwhile, Ukraine's state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday that radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chornobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed.

Work to repair the connection and restore power to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops, has not been possible because fighting is underway, it said.

In southeastern Ukraine, Russian troops have been in control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest in Europe, since seizing it an attack on Friday that set a building on fire and raised fears of a nuclear disaster. It was later determined that no radiation was released.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station. He said the Ukrainian staff are "physical and emotionally exhausted."