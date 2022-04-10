Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea, governor says Dnipro airport destroyed

Russian forces destroyed an airport and wounded at least five people as they fired missiles on Sunday at Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro, a Ukrainian official said.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region that includes Dnipro, said the airport was hit twice.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its air-launched missiles hit Ukraine's S-300 air defence missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit's headquarters in the Dnipro region.

Neither side's military claims could be independently verified.

The Ukrainian military command said on Sunday that Russian troops have continued attempts to break Ukrainian defences near Izyum, southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. It reported that Russia was sending reinforcements to Izyum while continuing its shelling of Kharkiv.

The military added that Russians forces also continued their attempts to take control of Mariupol, the Sea of Azov port city that has been besieged by Russian forces for nearly 1½ months.

Smoke rises from the airport of Dnipro in central Ukraine on Sunday following a reported missile strike. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine's prosecutor general on Sunday said her team has documented 5,600 cases of war crimes perpetrated by the Russian government and its leading figures since the invasion began Feb. 24.

Speaking to British broadcaster Sky News, Iryna Venediktova said Ukraine has identified 500 suspects, including "top" Russian military personnel, politicians and "propaganda agents."

She added that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a "main war criminal of the 21st century," but in accordance with international law, as long as the Russian president is in power, he enjoys diplomatic immunity and cannot be prosecuted unless the initiative is taken by the International Criminal Court.

The prosecutor general's office is investigating several mass casualties involving civilians as possible war crimes.

Valerii, 65, rides his bicycle past his destroyed apartment building on Saturday in Borodyanka. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Venediktova said on Saturday that the European Union was involved in the investigation.

Also talking to Sky News, Pascal Hundt, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation to Ukraine, said an aid convoy had made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach the besieged city of Mariupol, where fierce fighting is ongoing.

Hundt described the security situation in Mariupol as "dangerous," with humanitarian workers having to pass through multiple checkpoints to reach the city and without guarantees of their safety.

Venediktova called the missile strike at a train station in Kramatorsk, in Eastern Ukraine, on Friday "absolutely" a war crime. The strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 others as civilians were evacuating the city in the Donetsk region.

Venediktova called the missile strike at a train station in Kramatorsk, in Eastern Ukraine, on Friday "absolutely" a war crime. The strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 others as civilians were evacuating the city in the Donetsk region.

Russia denied responsibility and accused Ukraine's military of firing on the station to turn blame for civilian casualties on Moscow. A Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson detailed the missile's trajectory and Ukrainian troop positions to bolster the argument.

Aggression not limited to Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Saturday that democratic countries are united in working to stop the Russian invasion, as civilians continued to flee eastern parts of the country before an expected onslaught.

In his daily late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelensky said that "Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone" and that the "entire European project is a target for Russia."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv on Saturday. (Ukrainian Presidential Office/The Associated Press)

Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelensky thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their visits on Saturday to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and pledges of further support.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit came a day after the U.K. pledged an additional $163 million Cdn in high-grade military equipment. Johnson also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $628.3 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking Britain's total loan guarantee to up to $1.25 billion.

People fleeing the Russian military campaign in Eastern Ukraine arrive in Lviv from Dnipro on Saturday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Zelensky also thanked the European Commission president and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a global fundraising event that brought in more than $13.6 billion Cdn for Ukrainians who have fled their homes.

The Ukrainian leader repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas, which he called the sources of Russia's "self-confidence and impunity."

"Freedom does not have time to wait," Zelensky said. "When tyranny begins its aggression against everything that keeps the peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately."

More than six weeks after the invasion began, Russia has pulled its troops from the northern part of the country, around Kyiv, and refocused on the Donbas in the east, a largely Russian-speaking and industrial region.

Satellite image shows convoy in Eastern Ukraine

Western military analysts said an arc of territory in Eastern Ukraine was under assault, from Kharkiv in the north to Kherson in the south.

A satellite image shows a road with armoured vehicles and trucks of a military convoy moving south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk on Friday. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Newly released Maxar Technologies satellite imagery collected on Friday showed a 13-kilometre convoy of military vehicles headed south to the Donbas through the town of Velykyi Burluk, about 90 kilometres east of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

New top general appointed, says U.S. official

Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander as the country gears up for a more focused offensive in the Donbas, a U.S. official said Sunday.

Moscow has turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia's most experienced military officers and — according to U.S. officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theatres.

The senior official who identified the new commander was not authorized to be identified and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Gen. Alexander Dvornikov at the Kremlin on March 17, 2016. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/The Associated Press)

Despite the decision to establish new battlefield leadership, Western assessments have expressed confidence in the ability of Ukraine's defenders to repel Russian assaults, portraying Russia's troops as suffering from low morale and mounting casualties.

Britain's Defence Ministry said Sunday that the Russian military was seeking to respond to mounting losses by boosting troop numbers with personnel who have been discharged from military service since 2012.

U.K. speculates on pulling in Moldova separatists

In an update on Twitter, Britain's Defence Ministry also said that the Russian military's efforts to "generate more fighting power" also include trying to recruit from Trans-Dniester, a breakaway region in Moldova that borders Ukraine.

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Moldova took up arms in 1992 to establish Trans-Dniester, which is not internationally recognized and where Russia maintains some 1,500 troops.

In an update on Twitter, Britain's Defence Ministry also said that the Russian military's efforts to "generate more fighting power" also include trying to recruit from Trans-Dniester, a breakaway region in Moldova that borders Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians in Eastern Ukraine to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces. With trains not running out of Kramatorsk on Saturday, panicked residents boarded buses or looked for other ways to leave, fearing the kind of unrelenting assaults and occupations by Russian invaders that brought food shortages, demolished buildings and death to other cities.

"It was terrifying. The horror, the horror," one resident told British broadcaster Sky News, recalling Friday's attack on the train station in Kramatorsk. "Heaven forbid, to live through this again. No, I don't want to."

Ukraine's state railway company said residents of Kramatorsk and other parts of the Donbas could flee through other train stations.

Russia releases images of attack helicopters

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday released footage of attack helicopters and said its forces had destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare.

"Attack helicopters Ka-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry statement said. Ukrainian military officials were not immediately available for comment, and the location and timing of the unverified attack was not specified.