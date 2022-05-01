Evacuation from Ukraine's besieged Mariupol steel plant underway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United Nations have confirmed that an evacuation is underway of civilians at a steel plant in the bombed-out city of Mariupol.

Civilians have sheltered in a maze of underground tunnels while the plant has been under siege.

Zelensky said in a tweet Sunday that a group of 100 people were on their way from Azovstal steelworks to the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230 kilometres from Mariupol in Ukrainian-controlled territory

The evacuation was being done with the International Committee of the Red Cross and in co-ordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials.

UN humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu the rescued women, children and the elderly — who have been stranded for nearly two months — will receive immediate humanitarian support, including psychological services, in Zaporizhzhia.

The UN said the convoy to evacuate civilians started on Friday, travelling some 230 kilometres to reach the plant in Mariupol on Saturday morning.

"As the operations are still ongoing, we will not provide further details at this point, to guarantee the safety of the civilians and humanitarians in the convoy," Abreu said of the evacuation.

As many as 100,000 people are believed to still be in blockaded Mariupol, including up to 1,000 civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters in a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels beneath the Soviet-era steel plant – the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

Civilians who left an area near the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol walk accompanied by a member of the International Committee of the Red Cross to a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Mariupol has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. A maternity hospital was hit with a lethal Russian airstrike in the war's opening weeks, and hundreds of people were reported killed in the bombing of a theatre where civilians were taking shelter.

Like other evacuations, success of the mission in Mariupol depended on Russia and its forces, deployed along a long series of checkpoints before reaching Ukrainian ones.

People fleeing Russian-occupied areas have described their vehicles being fired on, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes on which the two sides had agreed.

Earlier evacuations

Limited evacuations from the city took place on Saturday, but the details had been unclear given the number of parties involved in the negotiations and the volatile situation on the ground.

An employee from the Azovstal steel plant, who was rescued from Mariupol, hugs her son after arriving at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Sunday. Her son had earlier left Mariupol with his relatives. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Russian Defence Ministry said a total of 46 people, a group of 25 and another numbering 21, were evacuated from areas near the Azovstal plant.

A top official with the Azov Regiment, a far-right armed group that was folded into Ukraine's National Guard after Russia's first invasion in 2014, and which has been defending the steelworks, said Saturday that 20 women and children were evacuated from the plant itself.

Some of the evacuees from Mariupol arrived in Bezimenne, a village which is under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine, accompanied by UN and Red Cross representatives.

Elsewhere in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, about 20 older adults and children clutching bags along with their dogs and cats boarded a minivan Saturday in the town of Lyman, where at least half the population has fled Russian shelling.

People sit in a bus during evacuation from Lyman in the Donetsk region of Eastern Ukraine on Saturday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

The van, marked with a sign reading "evacuation of children" in Ukrainian, sped off toward the city of Dnipro as explosions were heard in the distance.

Pelosi makes surprise visit to Kyiv

News of the Mariupol evacuation came as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Ukraine's president in the country's capital in a show of American support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, awards the Order of Princess Olga, the third grade, to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice-president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Footage released early Sunday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a congressional delegation that included representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern, Gregory Meeks and Adam Schiff. The visit was not previously announced.

Evacuation of civilians from Azovstal began. The 1st group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area. Tomorrow we’ll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UN</a>, are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant. —@ZelenskyyUa

In video later released by Pelosi's office, the speaker and Zelensky both thanked each other for their support in the war.

"We'll win and we'll win together," Zelensky said.

Pelosi added: "We are here until victory is won."

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom," said Pelosi, who is second in line to the U.S. presidency after the vice-president and the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

"We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi added.

"Our delegation travelled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine," she said in a statement released Sunday.

This was one of the long lineups at gas stations in Kyiv on Sunday morning. Ukraine is facing nationwide fuel shortages as a result of Russian airstrikes on production and storage facilities. President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking people to drive as little as possible to conserve fuel for the military. (Jean-Francois Benoit/Radio-Canada)

The delegation continued its trip in southeast Poland, and Pelosi said they would later visit the capital, Warsaw, to meet with President Andrzej Duda and other senior officials. Poland has received more than three million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24.

"We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts," she said.

Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture the capital. Mariupol is a major target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian soldiers hold flowers to be placed on the graves of comrades fallen during the Russian invasion, at the cemetery of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday. (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press)

Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia's vast armouries mean Ukraine will continue to require huge amounts of support.

With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia's offensive still could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia also has a much larger air force and navy.

Zelensky delivers address partly in Russian

In his nightly video address late Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky switched into Russian to urge Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.

The president warned that Russia was "gathering additional forces for new attacks against our military in the east of the country." and accused Moscow of recruiting new soldiers "with little motivation and little combat experience" so that units gutted early in the war can be thrown back into battle.

"But why do the Russian soldiers need this? Why do their families need this?" Zelensky said in Russian.

"Every Russian soldier can still save his own life," Zelensky said. "It's better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land."