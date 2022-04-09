More civilians flee Eastern Ukraine after deadly train station strike

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred Eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station, where thousands were waiting to leave the increasingly vulnerable region before an expected Russian onslaught.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a tough global response to Friday's train station attack in Kramatorsk, calling it the latest sign of war crimes by Russian forces and hoping to prod Western backers to step up their response to help his country defend itself.

"All world efforts will be directed to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Russia denied it was responsible and accused Ukraine's military of firing on the station to try to turn blame for civilian slayings on Moscow. A Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson detailed the missile's trajectory and Ukrainian troop positions to bolster the argument. Western experts and Ukrainian authorities insisted that Russia launched the missile.

Ukraine's state railway company said in a statement that residents of the country's contested Donbas region, where Russia has refocused its forces after failing to take over the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, could flee through other train stations on Saturday.

"The railways do not stop the task of taking everyone to safety," the statement on the messaging app Telegram said.

People wait to board buses to leave Kramatorsk on Saturday. (Andriy Andriyenko/The Associated Press)

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were planned for Saturday in hopes of allowing residents to leave war zones in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which comprise the Donbas, as well as neighbouring Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to get out ahead of an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces. Britain's Defence Ministry reported Saturday that Russian naval forces were launching cruise missiles to support the ground operations in Eastern Ukraine, including in the port cities of Mykolaiv and Mariupol.

Johnson, Zelensky meet in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday without announcing the visit in advance.

Johnson will set out a new package of financial and military aid for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The U.K. will send more defensive weapons to Ukraine and will work with G7 partners to target every pillar of the Russian economy to ensure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin fails," Johnson tweeted earlier on Saturday.

Photos taken after Friday's missile strike showed corpses covered with tarpaulins, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words "For the children" in Russian. The phrasing seemed to suggest the missile was sent to avenge the loss or subjugation of children, although its exact meaning remained unclear.

A fragment of a Tochka-U missile lies on the ground following Friday's attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk. (Andriy Andriyenko/The Associated Press)

The attack came as Ukrainian authorities worked to identify victims and document possible war crimes by Russian soldiers in northern Ukraine. The mayor of Bucha, a town near Kyiv where graphic evidence of civilian slayings emerged after the Russians withdrew, said search teams were still finding the bodies of people shot at close range in yards, parks and city squares.

On Friday, workers unearthed the bodies of 67 people from a mass grave near a church, according to Ukraine's prosecutor general. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

After failing to occupy Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance, Russian forces have set their sights on Eastern Ukraine. Many of the civilians now trying to evacuate are accustomed to living in or near a war zone because Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 in the Donbas.

A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region of Eastern Ukraine, on Friday. (Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press)

The same week Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin recognized the independence of areas controlled by the separatists and said he planned to send troops in to protect residents of the mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region.

Although the Kramatorsk train station is in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in the Donbas, the separatists, who work closely with Russian troops, blamed Ukraine for the attack.

WATCH | Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility. Warning: This video contains graphic images of violence: Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility Duration 2:36 WARNING: This video contains graphic footage | Dozens are dead after two missiles hit packed crowds at a train station used to evacuate refugees in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. The Kremlin denied the attack, claiming its military forces had no access to the weapons used. 2:36

Western experts, however, dismissed Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov's assertion that Russian forces "do not use" Tochka-U missiles, the type that hit the station. A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, said Russian forces have used the missile — and that given the strike's location and impact, it was likely Russia's.

Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in the war that began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. A total of 176 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, while 324 more have been wounded, the country's Prosecutor General's Office said on Saturday.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that they expect to find more mass killings once they reach the southern port city of Mariupol, which is also in the Donbas and has been subjected to a month-long blockade and intense fighting.

WATCH | Chernihiv picks up pieces after Russia's withdrawal. Warning: This video contains graphic images: Chernihiv picks up pieces after Russia’s withdrawal Duration 2:41 WARNING: This video contains graphic footage | Residents in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv are just beginning to come to terms with the devastation left behind by Russian troops. The city’s morgue is struggling to keep up with the dead and hospitals are flooded with war victims. 2:41

As journalists who had been largely absent from the city began to trickle back in, new images emerged of the devastation from an airstrike on a theatre last month that reportedly killed hundreds of civilians seeking shelter.

Military analysts had predicted for weeks that Russia would succeed in taking Mariupol but said Ukrainian defenders were still putting up a fight. The city's location on the Sea of Azov is critical to establishing a land bridge from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.

WATCH | Ukraine braces for assault in Donbas: Ukraine braces for Russian assault in Donbas, pressures NATO for more weapons Duration 2:25 Attention is turning to Eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where there’s anxiety a looming Russian assault could rival battles of the Second World War. To prepare, Ukrainian officials are making an urgent appeal to NATO allies for more heavy tanks. 2:25

Some of the grisliest evidence of atrocities so far has been found in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv, from which Russian troops pulled back in recent days. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkans conflicts is sending a team of forensics experts to Ukraine to help put names to bodies.

Zelensky cites recorded evidence of war crimes

In an excerpted interview with CBS's 60 Minutes that aired Friday, Zelensky cited communications intercepted by the Ukrainian security service as evidence of Russian war crimes. The authenticity of the recordings could not be independently verified.

"There are [Russian] soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of [Russian] prisoners of war who admitted to killing people," he said. "There are pilots in prison who had maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead."

The deaths of civilians at the train station brought renewed expressions of outrage from Western leaders and pledges that Russia would face further reprisals for its actions in Ukraine. On Saturday, Russia's Defence Ministry tried to counter the dominant international narrative by again raising the spectre Ukraine planting false flags and misinformation.

A ministry spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov, alleged Ukraine's security services were preparing a "cynical staged" media operation in Irpin, another town near Kyiv. Konashenkov said the plan was to show — falsely, he said — more civilian casualties at the hands of the Russians and to stage the slaying of a fake Russian intelligence team that intended to kill witnesses. The claims could not be independently verified.