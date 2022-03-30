4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, UN agency says

The UN refugee agency says more than four million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees posted Wednesday on a website that tracks refugee flows around the world that 4.01 million people have now fled Ukraine. Of those, 2.3 million have entered Poland.

Aid workers say the flow has eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.

In a separate development, Russia's pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism, a bitter reality check in a rare moment of optimism five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no reason to believe Russia's announcement on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity near Kyiv, the capital, as well as in the northern city of Chernihiv, given what's happening on the ground.

"We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive," he said in his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people. "But those signals don't silence the explosions of Russian shells."

WATCH | Zelensky voices skepticism about Russian pullback from Kyiv: Zelensky voices skepticism about Russian pullback from Kyiv Duration 6:06 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no reason to believe Russia's announcement that it would reduce military activity near Kyiv given what's happening on the ground. 6:06

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said after talks in Istanbul that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv" to "increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations."

He did not spell out what that would mean in practical terms.

Consultations next after talks

Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said negotiators would take Ukraine's proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin and then Moscow would provide a response, but he did not say when.

The talks had been expected to resume on Wednesday, but with what Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called "meaningful" progress made, the two sides decided to return home for consultations.

Ukraine's delegation on Tuesday outlined a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral, effectively dropping any hope of joining NATO.

The delegation offered neutrality in exchange for security guarantees by a group of third countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Canada, Turkey, China and Poland, in an arrangement similar to NATO's "an attack on one is an attack on all" principle.

Ukraine said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014.

More shelling of proposed pullback cities

Chernihiv governor Viacheslav Chaus said that Russian strikes against civilian infrastructure continued overnight despite the Russian proposal.

"Civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centres, many houses were destroyed in Chernihiv," he said.

A market damaged by night shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, is seen on Wednesday. (The Associated Press)

Russian forces also pounded areas around Kyiv, local officials said Wednesday, just hours after the talks in Istanbul ended, the first face-to-face meetings between the two sides in two weeks.

Kyiv region under attack

Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv region military administration, said Russian shells targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.

WATCH | Survivors describe what they've lost in war in Ukraine: Heartbreaking stories of loss and survival from the war in Ukraine Duration 3:56 Two refugees share their personal stories of fleeing the Ukraine war — Olga Sairova lost her husband and parents in a Russian missile strike, and Lesia Bondarenko narrowly survived shelling as she escaped with her nine-month-old baby. 3:56

In the wake of the Ukrainian proposals for peace and some muted optimism, Zelensky warned the world and his own people not to get ahead of themselves. He said Ukrainian troops had forced Russia's hand, adding that "we shouldn't let down our guard" because the invading army can still carry out attacks.

"Ukrainians are not naive people," he said. "Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results."

Zelensky said Ukrainian troops had forced Russia's hand, adding that "we shouldn't let down our guard" because the invading army can still carry out attacks.

Evacuated neighbours from Irpin gather in an assistance centre on the outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday. (Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press)

Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that Russia stating its "main goal" was to gain control of Donetsk and Luhansk in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine last week and again on Tuesday "is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance."

The U.K. ministry said Russian units "suffering heavy losses" have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and supply."

It also noted that Moscow's proposed shift of focus away from Kyiv and Chernihiv is unlikely to mean relief for civilians in cities suffering relentless Russian bombardments, saying that it expects Moscow will "continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes."

Russians scale up activities in the east

The Ukrainian military said Russian troops have intensified their activities in the country's east, around a key route to the Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

The Ukrainian general staff said Wednesday that the Russians have scaled up their activities around Izyum, south of Kharkiv, after redeploying some units from other areas. It also said that the Russian forces have intensified shelling and attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbas, focusing on trying to win control of Mariupol, Popasna and Rubizhne.

They weren't the only attacks by Moscow.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that the military targeted fuel depots in two towns in central Ukraine, Starokostiantyniv and Khmelnytsky, with air-launched long-range cruise missiles.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt by Moscow to "deceive people and deflect attention."

"There is what Russia says, and there is what Russia does," Blinken said in Morocco. "And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine."

Moscow has previously signalled it would scale back military operations. In the tense buildup to the invasion, the Russian military announced some units were loading equipment onto rail cars and preparing to return to their home bases after completing exercises. At the time, Putin was signalling interest in diplomacy. But 10 days later, Russia launched its invasion.

A destroyed logistics warehouse in Brovary district of Kyiv. Approximately 50,000 tons of food became unusable after it was hit by Russian shellings on March 13. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Western officials say Moscow is now reinforcing troops in the Donbas in a bid to encircle Ukraine's forces. And Russia's deadly siege in the south continues, with civilians trapped in the ruins of Mariupol and other devastated cities. The latest satellite imagery from commercial provider Maxar Technologies showed hundreds of people waiting outside a grocery store amid reports of food and water shortages.

14 killed in Mykolaiv

Even as negotiators gathered for peace talks, Russian forces blasted a gaping hole in a nine-storey government administration building in a strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv.

Ukraine's state agency for emergencies on Wednesday said the death toll from the attack had risen to 14.

"It's terrible. They waited for people to go to work" before striking the building, said regional governor Vitaliy Kim. "I overslept. I'm lucky."

Threat to Kyiv not over, Pentagon warns

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. has detected small numbers of Russian ground forces moving away from the Kyiv area, but it appeared to be a repositioning of forces, "not a real withdrawal."

He said it was too soon to say how extensive the Russian movements may be or where the troops will be repositioned.

A Ukrainian service member hugs a dog that was abandoned by the owners, inside a house that the residents left, on the front line near Kyiv on Tuesday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

"It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over," Kirby said. "They can still inflict massive brutality on the country, including on Kyiv."

U.S. President Joe Biden, asked whether the Russian announcement was a sign of progress in the talks or an attempt by Moscow to buy time to continue its assault, said: "We'll see. I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are."