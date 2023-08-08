The death toll from Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city has climbed to seven, with 67 injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Tuesday.

Two Russian missiles slammed into the downtown area of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region that is partially occupied by Russia, on Monday evening, local authorities said.

The missiles, which hit within 40 minutes of each other, damaged nine- and five-storey buildings, houses, a hotel, dining establishments, shops and administrative buildings, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to leave nothing but "broken and scorched stones" in Eastern Ukraine.

Residential buildings damaged in missile strike are seen on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Officials in Pokrovsk said a hotel in the centre of the city suffered a direct hit and several floors are missing. Residents said the Druzhba (Friendship) Hotel was popular with journalists, aid workers and the military. It was one of the few still operating in the eastern Donetsk region, close to the front line.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian command post in Pokrovsk, known in Russia as Krasnoarmeysk, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian missiles, drones and artillery have repeatedly struck civilian areas in the war. The Kremlin says its forces target only military assets and claim other damage is caused by debris from Ukrainian air defence weapons. Neither side's claims can be independently verified.

Meanwhile, an overnight attack on the town of Kruhliakivka, in the Kharkiv region, killed two people and injured nine others, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.