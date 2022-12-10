Nobel Peace Prize winners denounce Russia's war in Ukraine

The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday's awards ceremony in Oslo, Norway.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights lawyer who heads Ukraine's Centre for Civil Liberties, dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories, saying that "fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure of the aggressor, it means protecting people from its cruelty."

"Peace cannot be reached by a country under attack laying down its arms," she said, her voice trembling with emotion. "This would not be peace, but occupation."

Matviichuk repeated her earlier call for Putin — and Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus's authoritarian president, who provided his country's territory for Russian troops to invade Ukraine — to face an international tribunal.

"We have to prove that the rule of law does work, and justice does exist, even if they are delayed," she said.

Matviichuk was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace prize in October with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, head of the Viasna Human Rights Centre. Later on Saturday, the other Nobel prizes will be formally presented during a ceremony in Stockholm.

Activist remains jailed in Belarus

Bialiatski, 60, was detained following protests in 2020 against the re-election of Lukashenko. He has remained in jail pending trial and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted. Bialiatski wasn't allowed to send his speech. He shared a few thoughts when he met in jail with his wife, Natallia Pinchuk, who spoke on his behalf at the ceremony.

"In my homeland, the entirety of Belarus is in a prison," Bialiatski said in the remarks delivered by Pinchuk — referring to a sweeping crackdown on the opposition after massive protests against an August 2020 fraud-tainted vote that Lukashenko used to extend his rule. "This award belongs to all my human rights defender friends, all civic activists, tens of thousands of Belarusians who have gone through beatings, torture, arrests, prison."

Bialiatski is the fourth person in the 121-year history of the Nobel Prize to receive the award while in prison or detention.

In the remarks delivered by his wife, he cast Lukashenko as a tool of Putin, saying the Russian leader is seeking to establish his domination across the ex-Soviet lands.

"I know exactly what kind of Ukraine would suit Russia and Putin — a dependent dictatorship," he said. "The same as today's Belarus, where the voice of the oppressed people is ignored and disregarded."

The triple peace prize award was seen as a strong rebuke to Putin, not only for his action in Ukraine but for the Kremlin's crackdown on domestic opposition and its support for Lukashenko's brutal repression of dissenters.

Russia's Supreme Court shut down Memorial, one of the country's oldest and most prominent human rights organizations that was widely acclaimed for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union, in December 2021.

Russia's Supreme Court shut down Memorial, one of the country's oldest and most prominent human rights organizations that was widely acclaimed for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union, in December 2021.

Prior to that, the Russian government had declared the organization a "foreign agent" — a label that implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit the targeted organization.

Yan Rachinsky of Memorial described the Russian aggression against its neighbour as a "monstrous burden," but he strongly rejected the notion of "national guilt." He said the notion of collective guilt is abhorrent to fundamental human rights principles."

Putin bent on 'conquering'

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that the Russian president is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine and shows no restraint in his brutality. However, Scholz said it's still important to keep contacts open in case a moment arrives to end the war.

"Whenever I speak with Putin, he says very clearly that for him it is about conquering something," Scholz said at an event in Potsdam, near Berlin. "He simply wants to conquer part of Ukrainian territory with violence."

Scholz has spoken directly with Putin more than most other Western leaders since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The two last spoke by telephone for an hour on Dec. 2.

Scholz has spoken directly with Putin more than most other Western leaders since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The two last spoke by telephone for an hour on Dec. 2.

The German chancellor said it was not clear how many Russian soldiers had died so far in the invasion, but the number could be as high as 100,000.

"We have seen the brutality the Russian president is capable of. In Chechnya where he basically eradicated the whole country. Or in Syria. There is no restraint there, it's as simple as that," Scholz said.

"We are of completely different opinions. Nonetheless I will keep speaking with him because I want to experience the moment where it is possible to get out of this situation. And that's not possible without speaking with one another."