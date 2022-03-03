Humanitarian crisis mounts as Ukrainians flee 'terrifying reality of violence'

The latest:

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine, UN officials say, prompting major humanitarian concerns.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow is ready for talks — but won't stop targeting Ukrainian military targets.



Ukraine's former president calls for NATO no-fly zone, says the fight against Russia is not just for Ukraine but for the security of Europe.



Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics less than 24 hours after International Paralympic Committee said they would be allowed to compete as neutral athletes.



More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Russian forces continued their push for control of key cities.

"Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement. "Countless have been displaced inside the country."

Grandi said that unless there's an immediate end to the fighting, millions more will likely flee Ukraine.

"It's been so fast and so shocking," Danny Glenwright, head of charitable organization Save the Children Canada, said of the mass movement of Ukrainians out of the country.

"Imagine, one day you've got your kids in school and there's structure in their lives," he said. "The next day, they wake up and they have to flee with really very little, over long distances in freezing conditions."

WATCH | The National's Adrienne Arsenault reports from Poland, where a huge number of Ukrainians are arriving daily in search of safety: The growing humanitarian crisis at Poland-Ukraine border Duration 2:16 A train station near the Poland-Ukraine border is the site of a growing humanitarian crisis as many Ukrainians arrive without money and an uncertain future ahead, something Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly witnessed first-hand. 2:16

UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, has said that within Ukraine 7.5 million children are at "heightened risk" as the conflict escalates.

In a statement earlier this week, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said that access issues on the ground and "rapidly changing front lines" have made it difficult to deliver critical supplies and services.

The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.5 million people where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

With a column of tanks and other vehicles apparently stalled for days outside the capital of Kyiv, fighting continued on multiple fronts across Ukraine.

A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting could come later Thursday in neighbouring Belarus — though the two sides appeared to have little common ground.

"We are ready to conduct talks, but we will continue the operation because we won't allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, noting that they would let Ukrainians choose what government they should have.

Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia — repeating Russian claims it has used to justify its operation in Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn't pose a threat to Russia. And the West fears Russia's invasion is meant to overthrow Ukraine's government and install a friendly one.

What's happening on the ground?

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows a residential building destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, on Thursday. (Maksim Levin/Reuters)

The situation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv is "difficult but under control," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday. Klitschko said there were no casualties overnight and that nighttime explosions were Ukrainian air defences striking down incoming Russian missiles. He said a heating system site damaged by Russian shelling on Wednesday would be fixed during the day.

In Borodyanka , a tiny town 60 kilometres northwest of Kyiv where locals had repelled a Russian assault, burnt out hulks of destroyed Russian armour were scattered on a highway, surrounded by buildings blasted into ruins.

In the south, Ukraine's southern port of Mariupol is surrounded by Russian troops, interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said on Thursday.

The status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear. Russia's forces claimed to have taken complete control of the city, which would be the biggest city to fall in the invasion thus far. Britain's Defence Ministry said that was possible, though not yet verified. The mayor said there were no Ukrainian forces in the city — but he said the Ukrainian flag was still flying over it.

At least 227 civilians have been killed and another 525 wounded since the invasion began, according to the latest figures from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Earlier, Ukraine said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a figure that could not be independently verified.

The UN office uses strict methodology and counts only confirmed casualties, and admits its figures are a vast undercount. Still, the tally eclipses the entire civilian casualty count from the fighting in 2014 in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces — which left 136 dead and 577 injured.

Lavrov voiced regret for civilian casualties, insisting that the military is only using precision weapons against military targets, despite abundant evidence of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals. However, he tacitly acknowledged that some Russian strikes could have killed civilians, saying that "any military action is fraught with casualties, and not just among the military but also civilians."

In his latest defiant videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have "not one quiet moment" and described Russian soldiers as "confused children who have been used."

Moscow's isolation deepened when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes.