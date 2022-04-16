Russia renews strikes against Kyiv after sinking of its Black Sea flagship

Russian forces resumed their attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond on Saturday, with the mayor of the Ukrainian capital saying one person was killed and several wounded in missile strikes.

Vitali Klitschko said medics were at the scene of the reported attacks, caring for the wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor," he said.

Smoke rose early Saturday from eastern Kyiv as the mayor reported a strike on the city's Darnytskyi district. He advised residents who fled the city earlier in the war not to return for their own safety.

"We're not ruling out further strikes on the capital," Klitschko said. "We can't prohibit, we can only recommend. If you have the opportunity to stay a little bit longer in the cities where it's safer, do it."

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces targeted an armoured vehicle plant in Kyiv. He didn't specify where exactly the plant in Kyiv is located, but there is one in the Darnytskyi district.

Konashenkov said the plant was among multiple Ukrainian military sites hit with "air-launched high-precision long-range weapons." As the U.S. and Europe send new arms to Ukraine, the strategy could be aimed at hobbling Ukraine's defences ahead of what's expected to be a full-scale Russian assault in the east.

It was the second strike in the Kyiv area in two days. Another hit a missile plant on Friday as tentative signs of pre-war life began to resurface in the capital after Russian troops failed to capture the city and withdrew to concentrate on Eastern Ukraine.

In the Kyiv region alone, Ukrainian authorities have reported finding the bodies of more than 900 civilians, most shot dead, after Russian troops retreated two weeks ago.

Ukrainians wait for a train to leave their country at the station in Lviv, in western Ukraine, on Friday. (Emilio Morenatt/The Associated Press)

Kyiv was one of many targets Saturday. The Ukrainian president's office reported missile strikes and shelling over the past 24 hours in eight regions stretching across the country.

In Eastern Ukraine, Kharkiv was hit by an explosion, believed to have been caused by a missile, according to firefighters and journalists at the scene.

The strike near an outdoor market and residential and industrial buildings killed one person and wounded at least 18, according to rescue workers who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

"Upon arrival, it was found that the administrative industrial building was on fire," Ukrainian State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevshen Vasilenko said.

"The area of the fire was about 1,500 square metres. The blast wave partially damaged nearby buildings, including multi-storey residential buildings."

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping centre and surrounding buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday after a reported Russian missile strike. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

"All the windows, all the furniture — all destroyed. And the door, too," recounted stunned resident Valentina Ulianova.

Elsewhere, long-range missiles were used to destroy a military repair facility in the Black Sea shipbuilding centre Mykolaiv, the Interfax news agency reported, quoting Russia's Defence Ministry.

Russia says it controls Mariupol steel plant

Fighting continued in the pummelled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies on Friday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken complete control of Mariupol's Ilyich steel and iron plant, one of the major remaining outposts of the Ukrainian forces in the city. The report could not be confirmed.

If Moscow captures Mariupol, it would be the first big city to fall since Russian forces began their invasion on Feb. 24. Mariupol's capture would allow Russian forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland.

The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city, Ukraine's Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said at a briefing on Friday.

WATCH | Russia strikes Kyiv after key warship sinks: Russia strikes Kyiv after key warship sinks Duration 2:23 Russia reacted with fury over the loss of its navy flagship, the Moskva, and rained missile strikes down on Kyiv in the wake of its sinking. 2:23

The continuing offensive follows Russia's announcement on Friday that it would intensify long-range strikes in retaliation for unspecified acts of "sabotage" and "terrorism," hours after it confirmed the sinking of its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, in the Black Sea.

Kyiv and Washington say the ship had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in a striking display of Ukraine's military success against a far better-armed foe. Moscow said the vessel sank after a fire.

Aircraft from Belarus carry out strikes in Lviv

Explosions were heard in the early hours on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, local media reported.

The governor of the Lviv region — far from the Russian border and an area long seen as a relatively safe zone — reported airstrikes on the region by Russian Su-35 aircraft that took off from neighbouring Belarus on Saturday. Maksym Kozytskyy didn't provide any details about possible casualties or damage.

Ukraine's air defence system shot down four cruise missiles, Kozytskyy said.

Officials estimate 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN in an interview Friday. He said about 10,000 have been injured and it's "hard to say how many will survive."

The United Nations' human rights office said it has confirmed the deaths of 1,982 civilians but cautioned that the figure does not include people killed in blockaded cities like Mariupol and the actual number is almost sure to be considerably higher.

Russia's warning of stepped-up attacks on the capital came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Thursday of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports could not be independently verified.

Russia bars Johnson, other U.K. politicians

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians.

The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

The Kremlin has described Johnson, who has been one of Ukraine's staunchest backers, as "the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian."

WATCH | Russia's ruthless crackdown on anti-war dissent: Russia’s ruthless crackdown on anti-war dissent Duration 2:28 Russia has become increasingly ruthless in its crackdown of anti-war dissent with more arrests, police barging into public events and even arresting people simply for talking to foreign outlets. 2:28

A week ago, Johnson visited Kyiv, where he and the Ukrainian president praised each other for their co-operation since the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation."

"The U.K. and our international partners stand united in condemning the Russian government's reprehensible actions in Ukraine and calling for the Kremlin to stop the war," a British government spokesperson said in response to Moscow's decision to bar Johnson and other British politicians.

"We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine," the spokesperson said.