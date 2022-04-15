900 civilian bodies found in capital region, Kyiv police say

The latest:

Kyiv regional police chief says bodies of more than 900 civilians found in region following Russian forces' withdrawal.

Seven dead and 34 wounded after Russian shelling hits Kharkiv, regional governor says.

Loud blasts heard in Kyiv after Ukraine claims responsibility for attack on Russian warship.

Russian Defence Ministry says it hit factory producing missiles on edge of Kyiv.

Russia claims Ukrainian shelling hits two of its border regions.

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that people were "simply executed."

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv's regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95 per cent died from gunshot wounds.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he said.

"The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses," he said.

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha gathered and buried bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Russian troops, he added, were "tracking down" people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

A cemetery worker takes a break from working on the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Thursday. (Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging loss of its flagship in the Black Sea.

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on Friday, which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month.

WATCH | Kyiv under renewed attack as Ukraine celebrates sinking of Russian ship: Air raid sirens in Lviv, Kyiv and other cities as Russia vows to increase airstrikes Duration 4:25 Loud blasts were heard in Kyiv, Lviv and other cities after Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack on a Russian warship. Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv overnight with cruise missiles and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets. 4:25

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had struck the Vizar factory on the edge of the capital that it said made and repaired missiles, including anti-ship missiles.

"The number and scale of missile strikes on targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or acts of sabotage on Russian territory committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime," the ministry said in a statement.

Women clean in a building with a collapsed facade at the Vizar company complex in the town of Vyshneve, in the southwestern suburbs of Kyiv, on Friday after the site was hit by overnight Russian strikes. (Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian authorities accused Ukraine of conducting airstrikes on Bryansk, a region that borders Ukraine, and claimed that the attack wounded seven people and damaged about 100 residential buildings. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports by Russian authorities could not be independently verified.

Kyiv had gradually displayed some signs of pre-war life after Russian troops failed to capture the city and retreated to focus on a concentrated assault in Eastern Ukraine, leaving evidence of possible war crimes in their wake. A renewed bombardment could return the capital's residents to sheltering in subway stations and the steady wail of air raid sirens.

However, Ukrainian officials claimed their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday. If true, the claim would represent an important victory.

After more than a day of the Pentagon saying it could not confirm the claim, a senior U.S. defence official said it now believes the Moskva was hit on Wednesday by at least one, and probably two, Ukrainian missiles, creating the large fire aboard. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an intelligence assessment.

The guided-missile cruiser Moskva, named for the Russian capital, sank while being towed to port on Thursday after suffering heavy damage under circumstances that remained in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board but not any attack. U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze.

The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its removal reduces Russia's firepower in the Black Sea. If Ukrainian forces took out the vessel, the Moskva likely represents the largest warship to be sunk in combat since the 1980s.

WATCH | Ukraine claims missile attack on key Russian warship in blow for Moscow: Ukraine claims missile attack on key Russian warship in blow for Moscow Duration 2:21 Russia’s flagship in its Black Sea fleet — the Moskva — was destroyed by two Ukrainian missiles, Ukraine’s military claims. The damage deals a major blow to Russia’s navy, reducing its ability to launch an amphibious assault. 2:21

The Russian warship's loss in an invasion already widely seen as a historic blunder also was a symbolic defeat for Moscow.

In his nightly address on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the people of his country should be proud of having survived 50 days under attack when the Russian invaders "gave us a maximum of five."

Zelensky did not mention the Moskva by name, but while listing the ways Ukraine has defended against the onslaught, he mentioned "those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom" of the sea. It was his only reference to the Moskva.

Civilians in Mariupol lacking food, water, heat

News about the flagship overshadowed Russian claims of advances in the southern port city of Mariupol.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had taken full control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged city, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks. Mariupol has seen some of the heaviest fighting of the war — at a horrific cost to civilians.

A torn flag of Ukraine hangs on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, on Thursday. (Alexander Ermochenko/The Associated Press)

Dwindling numbers of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol are holding out against a siege that has trapped well over 100,000 civilians in desperate need of food, water and heating. David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday that people were being "starved to death" in the besieged city.

Mariupol's mayor said this week that more than 10,000 civilians had died and that the death toll could surpass 20,000. Other Ukrainian officials have said they expect to find evidence of atrocities committed against civilians such as the ones discovered in Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv once the Russians withdrew.

Women carry their belongings along a damaged street in Mariupol on Thursday. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters) People walk past damaged buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, which has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, on Thursday. (Alexander Ermochenko/The Associated Press)

The Mariupol City Council said Friday that locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies that were buried in residential courtyards and not allowing any new burials "of people killed by them."

"Why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be taken is unknown," the council said in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Mariupol's capture is critical for Russia because it would allow its forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland and the target of the looming offensive.

Russia's TASS news agency, citing regional authorities, also reported Friday that more than 20 buildings and a school were damaged as a result of Ukrainian shelling of a Russian village in the Belgorod region on Thursday.

Russia said its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, which it said had attacked the village of Klimovo in Bryansk region on April 14 and had also shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi-27 jet.

Additionally, on Friday, Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for a regional prosecutor's office, told Ukraine's Suspilne news website that seven people died and 27 were injured after Russian forces opened fire on buses carrying civilians in the Ukrainian village of Borovaya, near the northeastern city of Kharkiv. He told Suspilne that Ukrainian authorities had opened criminal proceedings in connection with a suspected "violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder."

The regional governor of Kharkiv also said on Friday that Russian shelling had hit a residential area in the eastern city, killing seven people, including a small child, and wounding 34 others.

A large explosion also struck the eastern city of Kramatorsk. Associated Press journalists in Kramatorsk heard the sound of a rocket or missile and then the blast, followed by sirens wailing Friday. It was not immediately clear what was hit or whether there were casualties.

Five people were killed by shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday and cluster munitions were used, Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv region, said on Telegram on Friday. Reuters could not independently verify the statement.

The tail of a missile is seen in a yard of a residential area in the village of Senkivka, near the Belarus border, in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, on Thursday. (George Ivanchenko/The Associated Press)

The Russian Defence Ministry said Friday that Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region "liquidated a squad of mercenaries from a Polish private military company" of up to 30 people and "liberated" an iron and steel factory in Mariupol from "Ukrainian nationalists." The claims could not be independently verified.

WATCH | Kharkiv residents make subway stations home during bombardment: Seeking shelter underground in Kharkiv Duration 2:04 In an effort to survive the relentless Russian shelling and airstrikes, many people in Kharkiv, Ukraine, take shelter in the city's underground subway system. 2:04

Russia launched its assault in part to dissuade Ukraine from joining NATO. But the invasion has pushed Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, and nearby Sweden to consider joining the U.S.-led military alliance.

Moscow warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland join, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, in the heart of Europe.

Commenting on Russia's military setbacks, CIA Director William Burns said the threat of Russia potentially using

nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly, but that the agency has not seen much practical evidence reinforcing that concern.

Black Sea fleet is crucial

Russia's navy has fired cruise missiles into Ukraine and its Black Sea activities are crucial to supporting land operations in the south and east, where it is battling to seize full control of Mariupol, its main target in the Donbas.

Russia said on Wednesday more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines from one of the units still holding out in Mariupol had surrendered. Ukrainian officials did not comment.

If taken, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall to Russian forces since they invaded, allowing Moscow to reinforce a land corridor between separatist-held eastern Donbas areas and the Crimea region it seized and annexed in 2014.