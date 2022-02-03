U.S. claims Russia has developed elaborate false-flag plot for Ukraine

The U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbour.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the scheme included production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners.

The plan for the fake attack on Russian territory or Russian-speaking people was revealed in declassified intelligence shared with Ukrainian officials and European allies in recent days.

It is the latest allegation by the U.S. and Britain that Russia is plotting to use a false pretext to go to war against Ukraine.

The White House in December accused Russia of developing a "false-flag" operation to create pretext for an invasion. Britain recently named specific Ukrainians it accused of having ties to Russian intelligence officers plotting to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The U.S. also released a map of Russian military positions and detailed how officials believe Russia will try to attack Ukraine with as many as 175,000 troops.

"We've seen these kinds of activity by the Russians in the past, and we believe it's important when we see it like this, and and we can, to call it out," Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon.

No details

The U.S. has not provided detailed information backing up the intelligence findings.

Kirby said that the Russians would also stage military equipment used by Ukraine and the West to bolster the credibility of the scheme.

A Russian service member walks past tanks Thursday, during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in Russia's Rostov region. (Sergey Pivovarov/Reuters)

The new U.S. intelligence found that Russia would possibly use Turkish-made Bayraktar drones as part of the fake operation, according to a senior administration official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The drones supplied by NATO-member Turkey have been used by Ukraine against pro-Russia separatists in the Donbas region, a move that angered Moscow, which has made clear it is strongly opposed to Ukraine being equipped with the technology.

Turkey offers to mediate

The U.S. unveiled the the intelligence as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine and NATO warned that Moscow's military buildup continues, with more troops and military equipment deployed to neighbouring Belarus than at any time in the last 30 years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review the honour guard during a welcome ceremony ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press)

Erdogan, who has close but sometimes difficult ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Thursday that Turkey was "prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbours in the Black Sea."

"I have stressed that we would be happy to host a summit meeting at a leadership level or technical level talks," Erdogan said after about three hours of talks with Zelensky. "Instead of fuelling the fire, we act with the logical aim of reducing the tensions."

WATCH | Allies brace for possible invasion: Ukraine’s allies prepare for worst of possible Russian invasion Duration 1:55 Ukraine’s allies continue to try to head off the threat of a possible Russian invasion, but some are also preparing for the worst. 1:55

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's northern and eastern borders, raising concern that Moscow might invade again, as it did in 2014. The troop presence and uncertainty have unnerved Ukrainians and hurt the country's economy. Russian officials deny that an invasion is planned.

Erdogan underlined Turkey's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Turkey and Ukraine also signed eight agreements during the meeting, including a free trade pact, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

Zelensky welcomed Erdogan's offer and thanked him for his "firm and consistent" support.

The crisis has put Turkey in a fix, leaving it in a position where it has to balance its growing partnership with Ukraine with its difficult relations with Moscow.

Troop movements into Belarus

At NATO headquarters, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russian troop numbers in Belarus are likely to climb to 30,000, with the backing of special forces, advanced fighter jets, Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 ground-to-air missile defence systems.

A Ukrainian soldier stands behind barbed wire in Horlivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Thursday. (Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters)

"Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War," Stoltenberg told reporters.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk on Thursday, checking on preparations for major Russia-Belarus war games scheduled for Feb. 10 to Feb. 20. Shoigu met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Speaking about the drills, Lukashenko said the goal was "to reinforce the border with Ukraine."

At the same time, Ukraine's defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, sought again to project calm, saying the probability of an invasion was "low."

He welcomed a change by U.S. officials, who have stopped using the term "imminent" when describing the risk of a Russian attack.

Reznikov said "the threat exists, the risks exist, but they have existed since 2014, ever since Russia has become an aggressor." The minister put the number of Russian troops near Ukraine at 115,000.

Still, Stoltenberg renewed his call for Russia to "de-escalate," and repeated warnings from the West that "any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price."