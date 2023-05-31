5 killed in shelling in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine

Moscow said Ukrainian artillery had hit a town inside Russia for a third time this week and reported drone strikes on two Russian oil refineries on Wednesday, while Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine killed five people.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian reports, in a week when both countries accused each other of spreading terror in their capitals with air attacks as Ukraine prepares a Western-backed push to end Russia's invasion.

Thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow's forces invaded 15 months ago, but Tuesday marked only the second time Moscow had come under direct fire, although oil and military facilities in Russia have been hit.

In the Russian town of Shebekino, two of four wounded people were hospitalized and shells damaged an apartment building, four homes and a school, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

On Monday, Gladkov said two industrial facilities in the town had been hit, and on Saturday said that he had come under artillery fire when trying to enter the town, which is about seven kilometres north of the border with Ukraine.

The Kremlin said it was concerned by the shelling.

Russia claims gains on land, sea

Both sides say they are targeting the buildup of each other's forces and military equipment ahead of Ukraine's counteroffensive, which it says will come in days or weeks, to try to drive Russian forces out of its east and south.

Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region — one of four Moscow claims to have annexed — said Ukraine had used U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launchers to attack a farm in Karpaty village overnight, killing five people and wounding 19.

A communal worker moves debris around damaged cars at the bottom of a partially destroyed building after an overnight drone attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. The Ukrainian capital was relatively calm to begin Wednesday. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine's general staff said its forces had fended off 22 Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine over the past day, and Ukrainian aircraft had carried out 11 strikes on Russian personnel and military equipment, without specifying where.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had pushed Ukrainian forces back around two settlements in Donetsk region, part of a 1,000-kilometre front line that has barely moved despite months of grueling battles that have cost tens of thousands of lives.

It also said it had destroyed Ukraine's "last warship" during a missile strike on Odesa, without providing evidence.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, declined to comment, saying he would not respond to any assertions made by Russia.

He said the navy would not disclose any information about losses during the war.

Reuters was not able to verify either side's reports.

Russian oil refinery burns

Drones attacked two oil refineries 65 to 80 kilometres east of Russia's biggest oil export terminals on Wednesday, according to Russian officials who did not attribute blame.

A fire broke out at the Afipsky refinery but was later extinguished and a drone crashed into the Ilsky refinery without damaging it, they said, in what was the latest of several reported attacks there this month.

WATCH | Moscovites astonished by rare attack in Russian capital:

Russia blames Ukraine for Moscow drone attacks Duration 2:05 Russian authorities are accusing Ukraine of launching drone strikes in Moscow that damaged some buildings and alarmed residents. Ukraine has endured a series of deadly airstrikes this month and denies any involvement.

The skies over Ukraine were relatively quiet on Tuesday night, with no major air raids reported after waves of attacks over the previous 24 hours. Russian drone strikes killed one person and wounded four in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday and two people were injured while some apartment blocks were briefly evacuated, according to Moscow's mayor. The Kremlin said Moscow's air defences worked effectively but had room for improvement.

Russia has noted "the lack of condemnation" by the United States and Britain of the attack on Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov's comments seem to be belied by the White House response on Tuesday.

"We do not support attacks inside of Russia. That's it. Period," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing.

Washington is a major supplier of weaponry to Ukraine on the condition it uses it to defend itself and to retake Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential aide, denied Kyiv was directly involved but said "we are pleased to watch events" and forecast more such strikes.

A senior Russian official also hit out at Britain after British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was reported to have said Ukraine had a right to project force beyond its borders.

Any British officials who facilitated war in Ukraine could be considered legitimate military targets, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.