U.S. secretary of state says Russia will create pretext for Ukraine attack in 'coming days'

U.S. secretary of state says Russia "plans to manufacture a pretext" for attack on Ukraine in the coming days

Russia moves to expel the U.S. deputy chief of mission in Moscow.



Biden says threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'very high.'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned that Russian forces are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the "coming days."

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council , Blinken said Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for an attack on its neighbour that could include a fake or real assault using chemical weapons.

Diplomacy is "the only responsible way" to resolve the crisis, he said. Blinken said he has sent a letter to Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, proposing a meeting in person next week.

Blinken called on Russia to state clearly and plainly during the meeting that it would not invade Ukraine.

The 15-member Security Council is meeting to discuss the Minsk agreements, endorsed by the council in 2015, which aim to end a long-running conflict between the Ukrainian army and Russia-backed separatists in the country's east.

But the meeting comes amid high tensions after the United States accused Russia of deploying around 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks. Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine and accuses the West of hysteria.

Blinken has travelled to the United Nations, on his way to the Munich Security Conference, "to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything — everything — we can to prevent a war," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The UN meeting comes after U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that there is a "very high" risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that could happen within "several days." Speaking at the White House, Biden said the U.S. saw no signs of a claimed Russian withdrawal of forces along its border with Ukraine.

U.S. official expelled from Moscow

Meanwhile, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson told a Russian news agency on Thursday that Russia has expelled the deputy chief of the U.S. mission in Moscow.

No details were given of why Bart Gorman was expelled. The State Department confirmed the expulsion, calling it unprovoked.

Spokesperson Jason Rebholz told the state RIA Novosti news agency that Gorman was second in command in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and had an open visa. He spent less than three years in Moscow, the report said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, in what Kyiv said appeared to be a "provocation."

Adding to the friction is a bid by Russia's parliament this week to recognize the separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which broke away in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent, sparking conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to approve Tuesday's request by the Russian parliament, and has declined to say how he will respond.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya has asked Security Council members to discuss the issue on Thursday, saying it undermined the Minsk agreements and "further aggravated the threats to both Ukraine's territorial integrity."

The UN Security Council has met dozens of times to discuss the Ukraine crisis since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. It cannot take any action because Russia is a veto power, along with France, Britain, China and the United States.