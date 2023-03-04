Pressure rising in Bakhmut as Russian forces make advances, U.K. intelligence says

Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut are facing increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said Saturday, as intense fighting took place in and around the eastern city.

Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and forces of the Russian private military Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed within the last 36 hours, it said, adding that Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the city are increasingly limited.

One of those bridges connected Bakhmut to the city's last main supply route from the Ukrainian-held town of Chasiv Yar, about 13 kilometres to the west, it said.

Ukraine is fighting to defend Bakhmut amid intesnfying pressure from Russian forces. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

Ukraine's military command said Russia was still trying to surround Bakhmut but said Ukrainian forces had beaten back Russian attacks in the city.

"The enemy does not cease attempts to surround Bakhmut," it said in its morning briefing note on Saturday, adding that over the past day Ukrainian forces had beaten back Russian attacks in Bakhmut.

Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of Bakhmut on Friday, aiming to complete the encirclement of the besieged city and bring Moscow closer to its first major victory in the war in six months.

Struggles for those who stay

Amid the fighting, civilians remaining in the area spoke about their daily struggles amid near-constant enemy fire.

A woman cooks food outside a residential building in Bakhmut on Friday. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

Bakhmut resident Hennadiy Mazepa and his wife Natalia Ishkova both chose to remain in Bakhmut, even as fierce battles reduced much of the city to rubble.

Ishkova said Saturday that they suffered from a lack of food and basic utilities.

"Humanitarian [aid] is given to us only once a month. There is no electricity, no water, no gas," she told The Associated Press.

"I pray to God that all who remain here will survive."

Nearby attacks foiled: Ukraine

The Ukrainian briefing note also said Russian attacks had been foiled in the villages of Ivanivske and Bohdanivka, both of which lie less than eight kilometres west of Bakhmut's city centre.

A Ukrainian soldier digs a trench outside Bakhmut on Saturday. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

The capture of those villages, which flank the crucial Bakhmut-Chasiv Yar road on either side, would leave the city on the cusp of total Russian encirclement.

The battle for Bakhmut has raged for seven months. A Russian victory in the city, which had a pre-war population of about 70,000 and has been blasted to ruins in the onslaught, would give Moscow the first major prize in a costly winter offensive, after it called up hundreds of thousands of reservists last year.

Russia says it would be a stepping stone to completing the capture of the Donbas industrial region, one of Moscow's most important objectives.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Bakhmut as a "fortress."

"Nobody will give away Bakhmut. We will fight for as long as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress," he told a news conference in Kyiv on Feb. 3.

Also on Saturday, Russia's defence chief traveled to Ukraine's embattled east to inspect troops and to award them with state decorations, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Sergei Shoigu visited a command post of Russia's Eastern forces, where he was briefed by regional commander Rustam Muradov, according to a video published by the ministry. The video did not disclose the command post's location.

A Ukrainian military vehicle heads toward the frontlines in an area near Bakhmut on Saturday. (Evgeniy Maloletka/The Associated Press)

Elsewhere, Ukraine's emergency services reported Saturday morning that the death toll from a Russian missile strike Thursday that hit a five-storey apartment building in southern Ukraine has risen to 11.

Russian shelling on Saturday also killed two residents of front-line communities in the surrounding Zaporizhzhia region, the local military administration reported in a Telegram post.

A 57-year old woman and 68-year-old man also died in Nikopol, a town further west that neighbours the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Russian forces stationed there fired artillery shells and rockets at Ukrainian-held territory across the Dnipro river, regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak reported Saturday.