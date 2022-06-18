U.K. leader says Putin victory in Ukraine would be a 'catastrophe'

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said the West must support Ukraine in its effort to recover territory seized by Russia since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion in February.

Speaking to reporters at England's air station RAF Brize Norton after returning from an unannounced visit Friday to the Ukrainian capital, Johnson said it would be a "catastrophe" if Putin won the war.

"[It's] important to go to Ukraine at a particularly critical time," Johnson said a day after wrapping up his second meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv since the start of the invasion.

"The worry that we have is that a bit of Ukraine fatigue is starting to set in around the world, but you've got to understand the Ukrainians are suffering terribly in the east of their country.

"Putin is continuing to commit appalling atrocities. The Russians are grinding forward, inch by inch, and it's vital for us to show what we know to be true, which is that Ukraine can win and will win. The Russians are still sustaining huge casualties.

"They're running out of a lot of their most sophisticated weaponry. Their precision weapons are starting to be run down very, very severely. And we've just got to get over the message to the Ukrainians and to the world how strongly we're backing them and how important it is that they succeed," the British prime minister said.

WATCH | A recap of the war in Ukraine from June 11 to June 17: What happened in Week 17 of Russia’s attack on Ukraine Duration 3:53 Russian forces tightened their grip on the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk and nearly claimed the entire Luhansk region, while Ukraine established export routes for grain through Poland and Romania to try to avoid a world food crisis. Here’s a recap of the war in Ukraine from June 11 to June 17.

Johnson's trip to Kyiv followed one on Thursday by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, all of whom pledged to support Ukraine without asking it to make any territorial concessions to Russia.

The European allies' latest embrace of Ukraine marked another setback for Putin, who launched his war nearly four months ago, hoping to pull his ex-Soviet neighbour away from the West and back into Russia's sphere of influence.

Zelensky in Mykolaiv

Zelenskiy visited soldiers on the southern front line during a working trip to the Mykolaiv region, he said on Saturday, without specifying when the visit took place.

In his trademark khaki T-shirt, the president handed out medals and posed for selfies with service members in what appeared to be an underground shelter, according to a video posted to his official Telegram account.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awards a Ukrainian service member during a visit to the southern city of Mykolaiv. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters)

"Our brave men. Each one of them is working flat out," he said. "We will definitely hold out! We will definitely win!"

Russian forces reached the outskirts of the regional capital Mykolaiv in early March but were then driven back to the eastern and southern edges of the region, where fighting is ongoing.

Zelensky's office said the president also visited the city and inspected the destroyed regional administration building, where 37 people were killed in late March when a missile blasted through the building.

He also visited a hospital in Mykolaiv and awarded honours for bravery to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych and Gov. Vitaliy Kim for their work during the four months of Russia's invasion, his office said in a separate statement.

Elsewhere, a tram depot in Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine was hit by multiple missile strikes on Friday, although no casualties were reported.

This image taken from drone video footage and released on Friday shows the bombed-out Kharkiv tram depot. (Reuters)

Drone footage showed that the strike left a number of trams, or streetcars, damaged and buried under the rubble of a hangar.

A multi-storey building near the depot was damaged and caught fire.

Kharkiv has suffered heavy bombardment from the start of the invasion, which has left much of the city of 1.5 million a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris. Ukraine retook the area around its second-largest city in May and has reported small but steady gains in recent days in the south, the biggest swathe Russia retains of the territory it seized.