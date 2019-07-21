Polls open in Ukraine parliamentary election

Polls opened in Ukraine's parliamentary elections on Sunday morning as Ukrainians vote in two ballots due to a mixed voting system in the country.

Voters expressed their hope for peace and better life with new legislators.

Pensioner Lidia Nevydomska said she believes young people will bring positive changes.

Kyiv resident Valentyn Kovalenko said from "all the exciting candidates" he supported those calling for peace in the war-torn country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party looks set to take the largest share of votes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the parliament on May 20 in Kyiv during his inauguration as Ukraine's sixth president since its independence in 1991. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party is expected to garner support from a little more than half of those who intended to vote.

But only 225 of the 424 seats to be filled in the Verkhovna Rada parliament are being chosen by party list; the rest are single-mandate seats, whose distribution could differ from nationwide sentiment.

Zelenskiy, who took office in May, called the early election — three months ahead of its originally scheduled date — because the parliament was dominated by his opponents, stifling his capacity to enact reforms.

A party led by one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest associates, tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, is polling in second place with about 10 per cent, followed by the European Solidarity party of former President Petro Poroshenko, whom Zelenskiy defeated in a landslide in the country's spring presidential election.