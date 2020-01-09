U.S. officials say it's 'highly likely' Iranian missile brought down Ukrainian airliner

United States officials say they believe a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard, was most likely shot down accidentally by Iranian air defence, citing satellite data.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kyiv and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off on Wednesday from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport. Sixty-three Canadians were killed, and a total of 138 of the passengers were bound for Canada.

One U.S. official said U.S. satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion. Two officials said Washington believed the downing of the plane was accidental.

The Associated Press quoted two unnamed U.S. officials as saying it was "highly likely" that an Iranian anti-craft missile brought down the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane.

The Pentagon declined to comment., but U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the deadly crash of the Ukrainian plane could have been a mistake.

When asked about the crash at a press conference, he told reporters he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offered no supporting evidence.

"Somebody could have made a mistake," he told reporters at the White House. "I have my suspicions."

