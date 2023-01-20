Ukraine allies meet, don't resolve issue of supplying Leopard battle tanks

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday denied Berlin was unilaterally blocking the shipment of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine but said the government was ready to move quickly on sending them if there was consensus among allies.

Speaking to reporters at a meeting of NATO and defence leaders at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Pistorius denied Berlin was the sole holdout after Poland and other countries said they were waiting for Germany to lift its veto.

"There are good reasons for the [tank] deliveries and there are good reasons against, and in view of the entire situation of a war that has been ongoing for almost one year, all pros and cons must be weighed very carefully," he said, without elaborating on the reasons.

"The impression that has occasionally arisen, that there is a closed coalition and Germany was standing in the way, this impression is wrong."

Pressure has been building on Berlin to provide tanks to Kyiv that Ukraine sees as key in the war against Russia.

No decision on supplying the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine was reached at the meeting, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said afterward, but he remained optimistic that efforts to provide them would end in success.

"Hope comes from the fact that...defence ministers of 15 countries met on the sidelines of today's conference and we talked about this topic," Blaszczak told reporters in Ramstein. "I am convinced that coalition building will end in success."

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier urged allies to dig deeper to support Ukraine, without making specific reference to tanks.

"Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip," Austin said at the start of the meeting.

"This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us," he said without making specific reference to tanks.

NATO and defence leaders from roughly 50 countries including Canada are meeting at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of arms-pledging conferences since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the start of the meeting virtually, thanked allies for their support, but said more was needed and more quickly.

"We have to speed up. Time must become our weapon," said Zelenskyy.

Germany not looking to go it alone

Germany has become one of Ukraine's top military supporters in response to Russia's invasion, overcoming a taboo rooted in its bloody 20th-century history, but it has not yet agreed to send tanks or allow other countries to send their own German-made tanks.

Pistorius, who is days into the job after his predecessor resigned, emphasized the help that Germany had already given to Ukraine and said the Ramstein conference's priority was providing air defence to stop Russian missiles.

Germany's government is wary of taking steps that could be considered to make it a party to the conflict with Russia, sources have told Reuters.

Leopard tanks are seen as especially suitable for Ukraine as they are widely in use, meaning several countries could each chip in some of their tanks to support Ukraine.

This would also make it easier for Ukraine to manage maintenance and crew training.

Government sources in Germany have said it would move on the Leopard tanks issue if the United States agreed to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

The United States has made clear that it will not be sending Abrams anytime soon, arguing it would be a logistical nightmare for Ukrainian troops to use the American tanks because of the fuel that would be required and maintenance needed.

Britain has said that it would send 14 of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support to Ukraine, a step officials hope will open the door for Germany to make similar moves.

The Kremlin's spokesperson said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and that they would add to the problems of the Ukrainian people.

As well, addressing Russia's relationship with the United States specifically, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Bilateral relations are probably at their lowest point historically, unfortunately."

Fighting has been most intense in the industrial region known as the Donbas on Ukraine's eastern border with Russia, Ukrainian military officials said on Thursday night.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces shelled the town of Bakhmut, Russia's main target in Donetsk province, which combined with Luhansk province forms the Donbas.

Soledar, about 20 kilometres from Bakhmut, also came under fire. Russian forces say they control Soledar, while Ukrainian sources say their military is still fighting there.

"Ukrainian forces have practically stabilized the front around Bakhmut," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on YouTube. "As of today, Russia is turning Soledar into a military hub. And they are trying to redirect troops toward the towns of Spirne and Bilohorivka — just inside the Luhansk region." Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.