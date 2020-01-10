Ukraine says Iran co-operating in plane crash investigation, cautious on blaming missile

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that Iran was co-operating with an investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and that Kyiv was not yet ruling out any version of what might have happened.

Canada and others have said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake. All 176 people on board the flight, including 63 Canadians, died in the crash of the Boeing 737-800.

Prystaiko was more guarded and said Ukraine did not want to come to conclusions yet about what caused the crash. However, Ukraine's state security chief, Ivan Bakanov, said he was prioritizing two versions of what might have caused the crash: a missile or terrorism.

Ukraine has previously said a collision or an engine explosion were other possible causes.

Prystaiko said the issue of where the black boxes would be analyzed was still being discussed, but that Ukraine wanted this to take place in Kyiv.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 to Kyiv from Tehran crashed on Wednesday, when Iran was on alert for a possible U.S. military response to missiles it fired at U.S. targets in Iraq hours earlier.

Hassan Rezaeifar, the head of the Iranian investigation team, said recovering data from the black box flight recorders could take more than a month and that the entire investigation could stretch into next year. He also said Iran may request help from international experts if it is not able to extract the flight recordings.

Iran denied the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile and rejected suggestions the crash site has been cleared by bulldozers. Prystaiko also said he could not confirm evidence of bulldozers being at the site.

He said there were many versions of what could have caused the crash. "We do not reject any of the versions," Prystaiko said at a televised briefing in Kyiv. "We want to establish the truth."

"At the moment, we have no reason to say that the Iranian authorities are not co-ordinating their activities or are not sufficiently interacting with Ukraine," he added.

Prystaiko said Ukrainian flights to Iran and Iraq were banned until the investigation has been concluded.

He also said the plane had changed course after an incident, but it was hard to say what the reason was.

Canadian investigators invited, but access limited

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it will go to the crash site after being invited by Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. So far, Iran is offering Canada only limited access to its crash probe.

Iran also invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to take part in its investigation into the crash, and the agency has agreed to assign an investigator, an Iranian official said.

A person briefed on the matter confirmed the NTSB had agreed to take part but said it was unclear what, if anything, its representative would be able to do under U.S. sanctions. The U.S. is allowed to take part under global rules since the Boeing jet was designed and built there.

Iran's official news agency also reported that officials were inviting Boeing experts to join the investigation.

If the U.S. or Canada were to present incontrovertible evidence that the plane was shot down by Iran, even if unintentionally, it could have a dramatic impact on public opinion in Iran.

The Iranian public had rallied around the nation's leadership after the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani last Friday, with hundreds of thousands joining the general's funeral processions in several cities in an unprecedented display of grief and unity.

But sentiments in Iran are still raw over the government's crackdown on large-scale protests late last year that were sparked by an economic crisis, which was exacerbated by U.S. sanctions. Several hundred protesters were reported to have been killed in the clampdown.

Those fissures could quickly break open again if Iranian authorities are seen to be responsible for the deaths of 176 people, mainly Iranians or dual Iranian-Canadian citizens. Iran still points to the accidental downing of an Iranian passenger jet by U.S. forces in 1988 — which killed all 290 people aboard — as proof of American hostility.