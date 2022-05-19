Ukraine fighters who defended Mariupol, now in Russian hands, are registered as prisoners of war

WARNING: This story contains graphic images of bodies of the dead.

The Russian military said Thursday that more Ukrainian fighters who were making a last stand in Mariupol have surrendered, bringing the total who have left their stronghold to 1,730, while the Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that the registrations of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which included wounded fighters, began Tuesday under an agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The Geneva-based humanitarian agency, which has experience in dealing with prisoners of war and prisoner exchanges, said however that its team did not transport the fighters to "the places where they are held" — which was not specified.

Ukrainian fighters who emerged from the ruined Azovstal steelworks after being ordered by their military to abandon the last stronghold of resistance in the now-flattened port city face an uncertain fate. Some were taken by the Russians to a former penal colony in territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

While Ukraine said it hopes to get the soldiers back in a prisoner swap, Russia threatened to put some of them on trial for war crimes.

Loal residents help a Ukrainian police forensics team to dig up a trench during the exhumation of bodies said to be Russian soldiers, outside the village of Mala Rogan, near Kharkiv, on Wednesday. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

The Red Cross cited rules under the Geneva Conventions that should allow the organization to interview prisoners of war "without witnesses" and that visits with them should not be "unduly restricted."

Denis Pushilin, a senior Russia-backed separatist official in a region that includes Mariupol, said that those Ukrainian soldiers who needed medical assistance were hospitalized while others were put in a detention facility. He also claimed that Red Cross representatives were allowed to inspect the detention facility, but that could not be immediately verified.

Amnesty International said earlier that the Red Cross should be given immediate access to the Mariupol fighters who surrendered.

Casualties in Donbas, Russia's Kursk

Russia's top prosecutor asked the country's Supreme Court to designate Ukraine's Azov Regiment — among the troops that made up the Azovstal garrison — as a terrorist organization. The regiment has roots in the far right.

The Russian parliament was scheduled to consider a resolution to ban the exchange of any Azov Regiment fighters but didn't take up the issue Wednesday.

WATCH | Ukrainian families in Irpin deal with loss, uncertain future: Living in the ruins of the Ukraine war Live Inside an apartment building in Irpin, Ukraine, residents are struggling to grapple with the sheer devastation left behind by war, unsure how they’ll move on with their lives.

Ukraine's military made no mention of Mariupol in its early morning briefing Thursday, saying only that Russian forces were still pressing their offensive on various sections of the front in the east, but were being successfully repelled.

In the eastern Donbas region, which has been the centre of recent fighting as Russian forces on the offensive have clashed with staunch Ukrainian resistance, four civilians were killed in the town of Sievierodonetsk in a Russian bombardment, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said. Three other civilians were wounded in the attack Wednesday, and the shelling continued into early Thursday, Haidai said.

On the Russian side of the border, the governor of Kursk province said a truck driver was killed and several other civilians wounded by shelling from Ukraine. Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region in Eastern Ukraine said two civilians were killed and five wounded, also in Ukrainian shelling over the last 24 hours.

WATCH | NATO push likely not a 'big surprise' to Putin: Sweden's ambassador to Canada: Ambassadors from Finland, Sweden 'optimistic' and 'humble' about NATO bid Duration 8:58 Finland's Ambassador to Canada, Roy Eriksson, and Sweden's Ambassador to Canada, Urban Ahlin - weigh in on how fast their countries could become part of the NATO alliance.

On the diplomatic front, Finland and Sweden could become members of NATO in a matter of months, though objections from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threaten to disrupt things. Turkey accuses the two countries of harboring Kurdish militants and others it considers a threat to its security.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the White House on Thursday.

UN chief in talks to try and free exports

Finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies, including Chrystia Freeland of Canada, were in Koenigswinter, Germany, on Thursday, to deal with the immediate effects of Russia's war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, overtaking their more ambitious plans to reform the global economy.

A refugee crisis, high inflation, food insecurity exacerbated by the war and climate change, and the ramifications of a multiyear pandemic are just a few issues drawing leaders' attention.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the meeting's host, said he's hopeful the world's leading democracies can agree on further funding for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia.

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives for a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Thursday in Koenigswinter near Bonn, western Germany. (Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov has produced a sharp increase in food and energy prices that is contributing to a slowdown in growth and threatening global stagflation — when inflation and unemployment are high and economic output is low.

The two countries are huge exporters of wheat, barley and sunflower oil, with interrupted food and fertilizer supplies raising already high prices and threatening food insecurity in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Two days of meetings began Wednesday at the United Nations to help mobilize a global response to the food security crisis resulting from Russia's invasion.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday he is in "intense contacts" with Moscow, Ukraine, Turkey, the U.S., the European Union and others to try and alleviate some of the pressures.

David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Program, warned Wednesy that "failure to open the ports will be a declaration of war on global food security, resulting in famine and destabilization of nations as well as mass migration by necessity."

"This is not just about Ukraine," he said. "This is about the poorest of the poor around the world who are on the brink of starvation as we speak."