Putin visits Russian military commanders in Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his commanders in two regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed, while Russian forces stepped up heavy artillery bombardments and airstrikes on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The Kremlin said that during the visit on Monday, Putin had attended a military command meeting in Ukraine's southern Kherson region and visited a national guard headquarters in eastern Luhansk.

Putin heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the Dnieper army group, as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south.

"It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information," Putin, 70, told the commanders.

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four regions that Putin proclaimed annexed last September following what Kyiv and its Western allies said were sham referendums. Russian forces only partly control the four regions.

Russian troops retreated from Kherson city, the regional capital, last November, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

While numerous Western leaders have made their way to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russian forces invaded 14 months ago, Putin has rarely visited parts of Ukraine under Russian control.

It just got harder to avoid conscription in Russia Duration 2:28 Russia's parliament has approved new legislation to allow draft notices to be delivered electronically and impose restrictions on those who don’t comply. The Russian government denies claims it’s on the brink of another mass mobilization, which caused an exodus last year.

Last month, he visited Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 — and the southeastern city of Mariupol in Donetsk region.

A Russian winter offensive failed to make much progress and its troops have been bogged down in a series of battles in the east and south, where advances have been incremental and come at a huge cost to both sides.

G7 condemns Russian moves in Belarus

Fighting has raged in and around Bakhmut in Donetsk region for months, with Ukrainian forces holding out despite regular claims by Russia to have taken the mining city.

"Currently, the enemy is increasing the activity of heavy artillery and the number of airstrikes, turning the city into ruins," the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bakhmut's capture could provide a stepping stone for Russia to advance on two bigger cities it has long coveted in the Donetsk region — Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

A Ukrainian artilleryman carries an artillery shell at a trench on the front line, in Donetsk region, on Monday. (Anatoli Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded Russia's attempt to take Bakhmut, said this month that its fighters controlled more than 80 per cent of the city. Ukraine's military has denied this.

Russia says its "special military operation" in Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24 last year, was necessary to protect its security against what it sees as a hostile and aggressive West.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is waging an unprovoked war aimed at grabbing territory.

A meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in Japan condemned on Tuesday a Russian plan to station shorter-range, so-called tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a Moscow ally that borders Ukraine.

It was the first time Russia had said it would station nuclear weapons on the territory of another country since the end of the Cold War three decades ago, and appeared to raise the stakes, at least symbolically, in an intensifying standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine.

In a communique issued at the end of a three-day meeting in Japan, G7 foreign ministers said: "Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable."

"Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences."

An outdoor billboard in Moscow on Monday promotes private mercenary group Wagner, which has units fighting in Ukraine. The slogan reads, 'Together we will win!' (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)

G7 nations the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada have all imposed economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu was in Moscow on Tuesday as the countries look to deepen their military co-operation, which has raised concerns in the West. China has emerged as Russia's most important international partner in the 14 months since Moscow invaded Ukraine.