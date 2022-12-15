Christmas ceasefire 'not on the agenda,' Russia and Ukraine seem to agree

Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country's Russian-controlled east on Thursday, Moscow-installed officials said, as both sides ruled out a Christmas truce in the nearly 10-month-old war.

Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of Donetsk city, said 40 rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at civilians in the city centre in the early hours.

Meanwhile, Russian forces kept up shelling and airstrikes along the entire eastern front line, killing one person, while two were killed in the southern city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

Moscow and Kyiv are not currently holding talks to end Europe's biggest conflict since the Second World War, raging mainly in Ukraine's east and south with little movement on either side.

"The Kremlin … is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation," a senior Ukrainian officer, Brig.-Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, told a briefing, also dismissing the possibility of a truce over the festive period.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said a Christmas ceasefire was "not on the agenda."

Kulemzin cast the Donetsk attack as a war crime and said it was the biggest on the city since 2014, when pro-Moscow separatists seized it from Kyiv's control. Preliminary estimates showed five people had been hurt, including a child, he said.

There was no immediate Ukrainian response to his comments.

Workers on Thursday remove debris in front of a commercial building damaged by shelling in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Ukraine's military general staff said Moscow's focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, and that Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks.

It also said Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region and in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"The Russians fired at different areas along the entire front line all night and in the morning," the Ukrainian governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on the Telegram messaging app.

One person was killed near Bakhmut, he said, adding: "It is dangerous to stay in the Donetsk region! Evacuate in time!"

Separately, Russian shelling killed two people in the centre of Kharkiv, the southern city liberated by Ukraine last month, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

Russia says Patriot missiles would be a U.S. escalation

In a move that would significantly bolster Kyiv's air defence, U.S. officials told Reuters a decision on providing the Patriot missile system to the Ukrainian military could be announced as soon as Thursday.

The Kremlin said the United States was getting "deeper and deeper into the conflict," and that U.S. Patriot systems would be legitimate targets, something that Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday applied to all weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West.

WATCH l Russia trying to make living conditions in Ukraine intolerable: Rick Hillier Russia trying to 'break' Ukrainians by smashing power grid: retired general Duration 6:53 'They're ... trying to terrorize and break the Ukrainian population with these air attacks,' said retired general Rick Hillier of Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's electrical grid. 'I think they're also trying to create a burden for the EU ... in trying to create millions of refugees from Ukraine going across the borders into the EU itself.'

Meanwhile, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a speech to the Rights Council following a visit to Ukraine that Russia's strikes were exposing millions to "extreme hardship."

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a "special military operation," saying it needed to protect Russian speakers from Ukrainian nationalists. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

Russia has fired barrages of missiles on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October, disrupting power supplies and leaving people without heating in freezing winter conditions.

National grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday Ukraine continued to suffer a "significant" deficit of electricity due to the strikes, including new ones in the east, adding that the situation was exacerbated by the wintry weather.

Earlier in the week, a France-led summit saw Ukraine allies pledge money to help the country weather the winter challenges.

Further financial and military aid to Ukraine will feature prominently on the agenda of EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a summit later on Thursday.