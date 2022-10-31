Barrage of Russian strikes hits key infrastructure in Kyiv, other cities

A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet over the weekend.

Loud explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital in the early morning as residents prepared to go to work. Many received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens wailed for three straight hours.

The attacks occurred just before Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and many top members of his government, including the foreign, defence and interior ministers, arrived in Kyiv in the latest show of support for Ukraine from European leaders.

Large areas of the capital were cut off from power and about 80 per cent left without water supplies as a result, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko said that water supplies in some areas of Kyiv will be restored in "three to four hours," and power has already been restored in one of the city's districts.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there was no justification for Russia launching missiles meant to inflict so much suffering on civilians.

"Don't justify these attacks by calling them a 'response.' Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians," he tweeted.

Day 6 8:52 How a multi-billion dollar campaign to arm Ukraine might funnel weapons into the wrong hands Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the United States has transferred more than $17 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, one of the largest and fastest arms transfers ever seen. That has helped shift the course of the war in Ukraine's favour, but arms control experts, like Elias Yousif, say it could also end up feeding the illicit arms trade and funneling weapons all over the world.

'Really frightened,' resident says

There was a heavy military presence north of Kyiv. Smoke was rising from the left bank of the Dnipro River, either from a missile strike or where it was shot down by Ukrainian forces.

A resident of the area said he heard four loud explosions that rocked the area.

"At first I thought I heard a jet going by, but then I realized it was a missile," said Serhii, who refused to give his full name. "The explosions were so loud! I consider myself experienced and prepared for attacks like this. But it was way too close and loud. I was frightened, really frightened."

Russian tanks damaged in recent fighting are seen near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press)

In the outlying region, authorities warned people to be prepared for a long power outage because of the emergency cuts. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksii Kuleba also said that one person was wounded and a number of houses were damaged as a result of the morning attack.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, two strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities, according to authorities, and the subway ceased operating. Officials also warned about possible power outages in the city of Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes there.

The Lviv region in western Ukraine was also targeted, but the missiles were shot down, Lviv Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy said.

Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, and explosions were reported in other regions of Ukraine. In the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine, the energy facility was hit, according to local authorities. In Vinnytsia, a missile that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, resulting in damage but no casualties, according to regional Gov. Serhii Borzov.

Front Burner 28:18 Lessons from the Cuban missile crisis Sixty years ago, the Cuban missile crisis brought the world the closest it’s ever been to a full-scale nuclear war. The story that’s often told about those 13 days is one of American might triumphing over the USSR — but that’s not what really happened. The true story of that crisis is actually about a relationship between two men who decided to secretly work together, to avert a global disaster. While we’re certainly not in another Cuban missile crisis today, experts believe this is the closest the U.S. and Russia have come to a nuclear conflict since that time. So today, we’re going to tell the story of those 13 days in 1962, and look at whether they may hold lessons for today. Our guest is Andrew Cohen, a professor at the University of Carleton’s school of Journalism and Communication, and the author of several books including Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

Some parts of Ukrainian railways were also cut off from power, the Ukrainian Railways reported.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia's Black Sea fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Downed missile lands in Moldova

Commenting on Monday's attacks, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that Russian forces "continue to fight with civilian facilities."

"We will persevere, and generations of Russians will pay a high price for their disgrace," Yermak said.

WATCH | U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in conversation with CBC's Power & Politics:

Exclusive: U.S. Secretary of State on the threats posed by Russia and Iran Duration 12:51 "What I'm hearing - my consultations with Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike - is the support is strong," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing doubt that a Republican-controlled Congress would jeopardize U.S. support of Ukraine moving forward.

It's the second time this month that Russia unleashed a massive barrage of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. On Oct. 10, a similar attack rocked the war-torn country following an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea to mainland Russia — an incident Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

This time, however, the Ukrainian forces say they were able to intercept most of the missiles launched by Russia.

Ukraine's air force said that more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched from strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the area around the Russian city of Volgodonsk in the Rostov region. A total of 44 of them were shot down.

The Russian military hasn't yet commented on the attack.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile landed in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea on Monday morning after it was shot down by air defences in Ukraine. Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine at Moldova's north.

No one was reported hurt, but the windows of several homes were smashed when the fusillade landed at the northern end of the village, Moldova's Interior Ministry said in a statement.