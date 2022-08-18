7 killed, 16 injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces said on Thursday they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson, while the death toll from Russian shelling of Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast climbed to seven people.

The damage came with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later on Thursday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. There, they will discuss ways to find a political solution to the war, address the threat to global food supplies, and discuss the risk of a disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which has been taken over by Russian forces.

The war has forced millions to flee, killed thousands and deepened a geopolitical rift between the West and Russia, which says the aim of its operation is to demilitarize its neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities.

"Russian forces have achieved only minimal advances, and in some cases we have advanced, since last month," Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video.

"What we are seeing is a 'strategic deadlock.'"

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, speaks with Lyiv University rector Volodymyr Melnyk in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian bombardment of a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, on Wednesday evening killed seven people and wounded 16, the Ukrainian Emergencies Service said.

"This is a devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

One person was killed and 18 were wounded on Thursday in pre-dawn shelling of another residential area of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, said.

The south district of the Operational Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Ukrainian forces killed 29 "occupiers" near the town of Bilohirka, northeast of Kherson, as well as destroying artillery, armoured vehicles and a military supply depot.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the battlefield reports.

Nuclear site of great concern

Fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has raised fears of a catastrophe and Guterres has said he wants a demilitarized zone established.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he had spoken to the director general of the International Atomic Agency, who was ready to lead a delegation to the plant.

Shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant raises fears over health, environmental threats Duration 1:56 The UN is urging inspectors with the International Atomic Agency to be allowed access to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to check for radiation leaks after the site came under fire again over the weekend.

"I emphasized the mission's urgency to address nuclear security threats caused by Russia's hostilities," he said on Twitter.

Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" at the plant on Friday while Guterres is visiting Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The two sides have exchanged accusations of shelling near the plant but the Russian ministry said its forces had no heavy weapons there or in nearby districts.

The United States, Albania, France, Ireland, Norway and Britain have asked the UN Security Council to meet on Aug. 24 to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine, diplomats said, marking six months since Russia's invasion.

A firefighter stands in front of a destroyed hostel as a result of the missile strike in Kharkiv late Wednesday night. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

A series of blasts at military bases and ammunition depots in the past week in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, has suggested a shift in the conflict, with Ukraine apparently capable of striking deeper into Russian-occupied territory.

Russia blamed saboteurs for the attacks, while Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility but has hinted at it.

Ukrainian military intelligence said in a statement that after the recent explosions in Crimea, Russian forces had urgently moved some of their planes and helicopters deeper into the peninsula and to airfields in Russia. Reuters could not independently verify the information.