Russia pulls back from contested Snake Island south of Ukraine

Russia said it pulled out its forces from Ukraine's Snake Island as a 'goodwill gesture.' Ukraine’s military, however, said the Russians fled after relentless attacks by its forces.

Russia on Thursday pulled back its forces from a strategically placed Black Sea island where they have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks, but kept up its push to encircle the last bulwark of Ukraine's resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it withdrew its forces from the Zmiyinyy (Snake) Island off Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa in what it described as a "goodwill gesture." Ukraine's military said the Russians fled the island in two speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov insisted that the withdrawal was intended to demonstrate that "the Russian Federation wasn't hampering the United Nations' efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor for taking agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine."

Ukraine and the West have accused Russian of blockading Ukrainian ports to prevent the exports of grain, contributing to the global food crisis. Russia has denied the accusations and charged that Ukraine needs to remove sea mines from the Black Sea to allow safe navigation.

Turkey has sought to broker a deal on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, but the talks have dragged on without any sign of quick progress, with Kyiv voicing concern that Russia could use the deal to launch an attack on Odesa.

Reaction from Andriy Yermak, Ukraine presidential adviser:

KABOOM!<br><br>No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job.<br>More kaboom news to follow. All will be 🇺🇦 <a href="https://t.co/ItdP3oQvHK">pic.twitter.com/ItdP3oQvHK</a> —@AndriyYermak

Russia took control of the island that sits on a busy shipping lane in the opening days of the war in an apparent hope to use it to control the area and use it as a staging ground for an attack on Odesa.

The island came to epitomize the Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion, when Ukrainian troops there received a demand from a Russian warship to surrender or face bombardment. "Russian warship," the answer came back, "go f--k yourself."

The Ukrainian defenders of the island were captured by the Russians but later freed as part of a prisoner exchange.

Since the island was taken, the Ukrainian military has relentlessly bombarded a small Russian garrison and air defence assets stationed there.

Russia focused on Lysychansk

In the east of Ukraine on Thursday, Moscow kept up its push to take control of the entire Donbas region. It is focused on the city of Lysychansk, the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk province. Russian troops and their separatist allies control 95 per cent of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that the Russian troops were shelling Lysychansk and clashing with Ukrainian defenders around an oil refinery on the edge of the city.

WATCH | Putin critics continue to press for change outside of Russia:

The Putin opponents who fled Russia to fight for change Duration 8:35 Many of Vladimir Putin’s opponents have fled Russia as his regime arrested opposition figures and journalists. They tell CBC’s Terence McKenna what they’re doing now and how they’re continuing their fight.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said that Russian reconnaissance units tried to enter Lysychansk Wednesday, but were repelled by the Ukrainian forces. He said the Russians were trying to block a highway used to deliver supplies and fully encircle the city.

"The Russians have thrown practically all their forces to seize the city," Haidai said.

Speaking during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his goals in Ukraine haven't changed since the start of the war. He said they were "the liberation of the Donbas, the protection of these people and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself."

He denied Russia had adjusted its strategy after failing to take Kyiv in the early stage of the conflict.

"As you can see, the troops are moving and reaching the marks that were set for them for a certain stage of this combat work. Everything is going according to plan," Putin said at a news conference in Turkmenistan.

Funerals begin for mall missile attack victims

In central Ukraine, funerals were to be held Thursday for some of the 18 people confirmed killed by Monday's Russian missile strike on a busy shopping mall in Kremenchuk. Crews continued to search through the rubble in search of another 20 people who remain missing.

Ukrainian State Emergency Services press officer Svitlana Rybalko told The Associated Press that along with the 18 bodies, investigators found fragments of eight more bodies. It was not immediately clear whether that meant there were more victims. A number of survivors suffered severed limbs.

The Current 17:41 Eyewitness account of Russian attack on crowded Ukrainian shopping mall A Russian missile destroyed a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk Monday, leaving at least 18 dead, dozens injured and more still missing. Guest host Nahlah Ayed talks to Oksana Guida, a local political activist who was at the shopping centre that day; and Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament.

In southern Ukraine, the death toll from Wednesday's Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Mykolaiv rose to six, according to Gov. Vitaliy Kim. Another six people were wounded. Mykolaiv is a major port and seizing it — as well as Odesa farther west — would be key to Russia's objective of cutting off Ukraine from its Black Sea coast.

After the attack on the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of becoming a "terrorist" state. On Wednesday, he reproached NATO for not equipping his embattled country more fully with modern artillery systems and other weapons, warning the NATO leaders they either had to provide Ukraine with the help it needed to defeat Russia or "face a delayed war between Russia and yourself."

In an interview with CBC News earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that the level of Western military aid was "not sufficient."

President Emmanuel Macron told the NATO summit in Spain on Thursday that France would soon deliver six further CESAR howitzers to help Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington will announce $800 million US of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.

"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," said Biden.

Canada is working on finalizing a deal to provide Ukraine with 39 armoured combat support vehicles (ACSVs), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday in Madrid.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, among a group of other world leaders invited to the summit, affirmed the country's support for NATO but pleaded Wednesday that "we not allow the legacy of the Ukraine war to become an arms race."