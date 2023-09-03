Content
Ukraine's defence minister to be replaced, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.

'I believe that the defence ministry needs new approaches,' president says

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov is seen at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11. (Mindaugas Kulbis/The Associated Press)

"I have decided to replace the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war," he said on his official Telegram account.

"I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."

