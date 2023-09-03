Ukraine's defence minister to be replaced, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.

"I have decided to replace the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war," he said on his official Telegram account.

"I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."

More to come