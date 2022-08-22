More than 5,550 Ukraine civilians, 9,000 soldiers reportedly killed since Russia's invasion

Ukraine has banned mass public gatherings for the next few days ahead of the country's Independence Day on Wednesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia could try 'something particularly ugly' this week.

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack in a war that the United Nations said on Monday has killed more than 5,500 civilians.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, citing its monitoring mission in Ukraine, said on Monday that 5,587 civilians had been killed and 7,890 injured as of Aug. 21, mainly from artillery, rocket and missile attacks.

Separately on Monday, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi — Kyiv's army chief — provided what appeared to be the first public Ukrainian military death toll, saying nearly 9,000 soldiers had died in action.

Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed. Ukraine's General Staff have estimated the Russian military death toll at 45,400.

Crowds are shown Sunday around destroyed Russian military equipment on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv, which has been turned into an open-air military museum ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day of Aug. 24. (Diitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Reuters has been unable to verify the military losses on either side.

Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarize its smaller neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on the weekend of the risk of more severe attacks ahead of Ukraine's 31st anniversary of independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule on Wednesday.

WATCH l Ukraine denies role as prominent Putin backer is killed in car bombing: Suspected car bomb kills daughter of high-profile Putin ally Duration 2:15 The daughter of a Russian political philosopher often referred to as 'Putin's brain' was killed in a car bomb explosion over the weekend. Though Ukraine says it wasn’t responsible, there are concerns the incident could inflame violence in the region.

Fears of intensified attacks were likely to rise after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) accused Ukrainian secret services on Monday of killing Darya Dugina, daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue, in a suspected car bombing on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported. Ukraine has denied being involved.

Local authorities in Kyiv have banned large public events, rallies and other gatherings related to the anniversary from Monday until Thursday due to the possibility of rocket attacks, according to a document published by the Kyiv military administration and signed by its head, Mykola Zhyrnov.

Kyiv is far from the front lines and has only rarely been hit by Russian missiles since Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian ground offensive to seize the capital in March.

In Kharkiv, a northeastern city that has come under frequent and deadly longer-range artillery and rocket fire, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced an extension to an overnight curfew to run from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. effective from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rockets in Zaporizhzhia region

Near front lines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets into several southern Ukrainian towns north and west of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February.

Artillery and rocket fire in the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and led to calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for repeated incidents of shelling in and around the premises of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, in recent weeks.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of basing troops and storing military hardware on the grounds of the power station and using it as a shield from which to bombard Kyiv government-controlled territory to the west and north. Russia denies this and accuses Ukraine of targeting the plant with shells and drones.

WATCH l UN inspectors could get access to nuclear plant: Russia agrees to independent inspection of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Duration 3:54 Russian President Vladimir Putin says UN officials will be given permission to visit and inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in Ukraine, amid claims fighting near the plant continues and civilians have been injured.

Moscow requested a United Nations Security Council meeting be held on Tuesday to discuss the plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. The report cited Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN.

Bridge may have been targeted again

In the port of Mykolaiv near Russian-held territory to the south, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said authorities planned a precautionary order for residents to work from home on Tuesday and Wednesday and urged people not to gather in large groups.

Overnight on Monday, Russian forces fired rockets into Nikopol, just across the Dnipro from the plant on its south bank, as well as the Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovskyi districts further out to the northwest and northeast respectively, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Since Russian forces retreated in disarray from Kyiv early in the war, they have concentrated on seizing the rest of the eastern Donbas region partially held by separatist proxies since 2014, and holding on to captured swathes of the south.

In the latest sign of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the Russian-occupied Kherson region in the south, smoke was rising from the sole bridge across the Dnipro in Kherson city, a Kyiv interior ministry adviser said.

The bridge, a key means of Russian military transport in the region, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces.

In eastern Donetsk province, Russian artillery and multiple rocket launchers battered Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilohorivka near the city of Bakhmut, and at least two civilians were killed, Ukrainian authorities said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports of either side.