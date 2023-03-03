Ukrainians with missing relatives in Borodyanka await word as newly discovered graves are dug up

Three bodies, believed to be Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian forces, have been exhumed from recently discovered unmarked graves in Borodyanka, further evidence of Russian atrocities in the area. With the civilian death toll still climbing, officials hope to establish a DNA database to help identify the dead.

Ukrainian authorities are still unearthing people who were hastily buried in makeshift graves during Russia's brief but brutal occupation of villages and towns near Kyiv. Almost 200 bodies remain unidentified, while 280 people are listed as missing.

Oleksander Pinchuk's mother, Halyna, is among the missing. They never found her body in the wreckage of her apartment building, which took a direct hit from an airstrike a year ago. Pinchuk had walked out of the building just eight hours earlier, and has not seen his mother since, he said.

On Thursday, Pinchuk stood in the winter chill, grim-faced among a small group of mourners who gathered for a religious service to commemorate the anniversary of the airstrike in the town of Borodyanka in northern Ukraine.

Nothing remains of the structure except the outline of where it once stood. Behind it is another apartment building, blackened and empty but still standing.

"Just look at what the Russians brought to us and what they did to our beautiful town," said Dmytro Koshka, the priest conducting the service. "How could we ever forget and forgive?"

A woman touches photos of victims on a makeshift memorial for those killed when an apartment block was hit by an airstrike in Borodyanka, Ukraine. A small service took place at the site on the one-year anniversary of the strike on Thursday. (Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press)

Pinchuk said rescue crews only managed to get to the building last April, after Ukrainian forces retook control of Borodyanka. The crews dug through the rubble for about two weeks and located the remains of 15 people. But they found no trace of dozens more believed to have been inside the 108-apartment building.

"We still have hope for at least some of them, but the rest, they just burned alive," Pinchuk said.

Hoping against the odds

Without a body to mourn over and bury, the 43-year-old hopes against hope that his mother is still alive. He heard rumours that Russian troops took more than 100 people from Borodyanka to Belarus. Perhaps she was among them.

"Until the last moment, I will think of her as alive," he said.

The exhumation of three bodies Thursday from two makeshift graves on the edge of Borodyanka's cemetery meant that some families may have a chance to learn what became of their loved ones.

Investigators stand next to the bodies of people that have been newly exhumed in Borodyanka. A local resident said he buried the bodies last year and returned to the town when it was safe to alert authorities of their location. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

A passerby found the three in early March 2022, when Russian forces still occupied the town, and he buried the bodies with the help of another man, according to Andrii Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv region's police department.

The passerby then fled the region. He only just recently returned and told authorities about the burials, the police chief said.

One of the dead is believed to be a 50-year-old local man who was shot and partially burned in his car, but DNA tests are needed to confirm that. Nobody knows who the other two are.

There's not much to go on to identify them. A green pencil is all that was found on one, packets of cigarettes and key fobs on another. The remains are so decomposed that identification and determining exactly how they died will require forensic tests.

The exhumations bring the number of civilian bodies found in previously Russian-occupied areas of the Kyiv region to 1,373, Nebytov said. Of that number, 197 have yet to be identified.