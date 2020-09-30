Skip to Main Content
Ukraine police investigating death of U.S. Embassy employee
Ukrainian authorities are investigating the death of a U.S. embassy employee in Kyiv who was found by railway tracks in a park on Wednesday, and are searching for a man suspected of assaulting her.

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv is seen in 2019. Ukrainian authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was an employee of the embassy who was found by railway tracks in a park on Wednesday. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Police said the woman was found unconscious with a head injury by a passerby outside the city centre. She was wearing running gear and headphones. The woman was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are looking for a dark-haired man between the ages of 30 to 40, dressed in dark shorts and a T-shirt. They have opened a murder investigation, but have not yet ruled out that the woman's death was accidental.

"The unconscious woman was admitted to a hospital where she subsequently died. During the examination of the victim's belongings, an identity card of an employee of the U.S. Embassy in her name was found," the police said on Facebook.

The U.S. embassy was not immediately available for comment. The Ukrainian foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

"May be a crime," Interior Ministry spokesperson Artem Shevchenko tweeted in English. "But may be an accident too. Body was found on railway in earphones during the jogging."

