Ukraine signs accords marking major step toward ending conflict in east

Ukraine on Tuesday signed much-anticipated accords with separatists from the country's east, Russia and European monitors that agree a local election can be held in separatist-controlled territory, paving the way for peace talks with Moscow.

The signing at a meeting in the Belarusian capital Minsk was largely seen as the new Ukrainian government taking a major step toward a resolution of the prolonged armed conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people and displaced more than one million since 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a briefing in the capital Kyiv that the country agreed to a snap local election in the east, which has been controlled by the Russia-backed separatists since April 2014. He sought to dispel fears about excessive concessions to the separatists, saying the election would be held only when Ukraine regains control of all its borders with Russia.

"There won't be any elections under the barrel of a gun," Zelensky said in response to criticism that his administration bowed to Russia's demands. "There won't be any elections there if the troops are still there."

Separatist leaders and the Ukrainian government also pledged to pull back troops from two locations in the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions early next week.

Zelensky insisted the local election would be held according to Ukrainian law, meaning all candidates and political parties should be allowed to run. Separatist leaders have rejected that idea in the past, saying they wouldn't allow Ukrainian parties that included nationalist politicians to run.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to soldiers during his visit to a military base outside Kyiv on Monday. The president says an election in the east will only be held once troops are gone. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/The Associated Press)

Both the separatists and Ukraine agreed the election would be considered valid as long as monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe determine they were free and fair, Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has denied providing military or financial support to the separatists despite overwhelming evidence. Russian troops were spotted in eastern Ukraine during crucial offensives, and the rebels themselves don't make it a secret they received weapons and training from the Russian military.

Moscow has tried to downplay its involvement in eastern Ukraine in recent years, pulling back its troops and mostly relying on proxy forces. The separatists, in the meantime, rebranded their fighters as police or other law enforcement officers.

The election agreement was seen as the final hurdle before a summit between Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of France and Germany, who have helped mediate the peace talks. French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier Tuesday that he expects the summit to happen in the coming weeks.

Russia previously declined to sit down with Ukraine unless it signed an agreement on holding a local election.

Protest, concerns over sovereignty

Former Ukrainian officials and lawmakers who were voted out of office earlier this year following a landslide victory by Zelensky and his allies expressed concern Tuesday that Kyiv was giving up its sovereignty over the east by signing the accords.

Former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, slammed the plan for a local election as "an attempt to dismantle the Ukrainian state" and pledged to fight against what he described as "capitulation."

Parubiy's supporters and other nationalist activists gathered outside the Ukrainian presidential administration late Tuesday to protest the agreement. Some of the activists held a banner saying "No to capitulation!"

In Moscow, officials and pro-Kremlin politicians welcomed the accords.

Alexsey Pushkov, chair of the information committee in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, hailed the agreement as "our major achievement" and expressed hope that the four-way summit, the first to be held since 2016, "could lead to a noticeable progress in [our] relations with Europe."

Moscow's recent outreach to Kyiv was seen as Russia's attempt to get the European nations to roll back at least some of the sanctions that were imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the start of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.