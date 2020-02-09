Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as high winds batter U.K.

Trains, flights and ferries were cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom as a storm with hurricane-force winds battered the region on Sunday.

Storm Ciara has brought winds of 129 km/h.

At least 10 rail companies in Britain sent out "do not travel" warnings and nearly 20 others told passengers to expect delays Sunday.

London's Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated flights Sunday to reduce the number cancelled by heavy winds.

The storm was also bringing heavy rains, prompting the Met Office weather agency to issue 123 emergency flood warnings.

People watch as a fishing boat navigates stormy seas on its way into the River Mersey, in New Brighton, northwest England on Sunday. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City's Premier League soccer game against West Ham on Sunday was called off due to the storm battering northern Europe.

The announcement was made five hours before the scheduled kickoff in the northern English city of Manchester, with City citing safety concerns due to "extreme and escalating weather conditions."

The storm has led to soccer games in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also being postponed.