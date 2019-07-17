Man in car-ramming attack by U.K. Parliament guilty of 2 attempted murder counts

A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside the U.K.'s Parliament last year was convicted Wednesday of two counts of attempted murder in what prosecutors said appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Three people were injured when Salih Khater drove his Ford Fiesta into cyclists at a crossing, veered across the road into a security lane and crashed into the barriers.

He struck a jogger, and several cyclists needed hospital treatment for injuries. Two police officers managed to jump out of the way of the car, which was travelling at more than 50 km/h.

The incident came a year after London was hit by several deadly vehicle attacks, including one outside Parliament.

"It was only quick reactions and good luck that stopped Salih Khater [from] killing anyone," said Jenny Hopkins from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

She said his driving was so precise that it had been hard for skilled accident investigators to replicate the manouevre.

"Whatever his motives, this was not an accident. It was a deliberate attempt to kill and maim as many people as possible," Hopkins said in a statement.

On Wednesday, jurors at London's Central Criminal Court found Khater guilty. He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced in October.

Khater, a 30-year-old British citizen originally from Sudan, claimed he was looking for the Sudanese Embassy to get a visa, got lost and panicked.

But prosecutor Alison Morgan said it was a "premeditated and deliberate" attack, and Khater's reason for it was unclear, but the choice of target indicated a "terrorist motive."

Prosecutors treated it as terrorism "due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers."

Manchester bomber's brother extradited

In March 2017, British-born Muslim convert Khalid Masood, 52, drove a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and killed four people then stabbed to death an unarmed police officer on the grounds of Parliament. Masood was shot by police and died at the scene.

It was the first of five attacks in Britain that year that police designated as terrorism. Three of them involved the use of vehicles as weapons.

In May 2017, a suicide bomb at a Manchester concert hall killed 22 people.

Bomber Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, died in the explosion, which also injured nearly 120 others as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

Abedi's brother, authorities announced Wednesday, was extradited from Libya to Britain.

Hashem Abedi landed at a London airport and was arrested, Greater Manchester Police said.

Britain has sought Abedi's extradition for nearly two years, saying he was involved in the attack.