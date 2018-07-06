U.K. police hunting for source of nerve-agent poisoning after 2 Britons stricken
British police are scouring sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in southwest England for a container feared to be contaminated with traces of the deadly nerve agent Novichok.
Victims may have been exposed to contaminated container used in previous attack
More than 100 officers were looking for clues Friday in a race to understand how two local people in Amesbury were exposed to a nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45, were in critical condition.
Police believe they were somehow exposed to a contaminated container that may have been used in a March nerve agent attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in nearby Salisbury.
British officials blamed the March poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on Russia. The Kremlin denies any involvement.