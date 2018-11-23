British police release new video of Skripal poisoning suspects

British police on Thursday released more video footage of the two suspects they believe poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, in March.

Two men — known by the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — were charged in absentia in September for the attack.



Investigative website Bellingcat has named them as Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga, both of whom Bellingcat says work for Russia's GRU intelligence services.

Clips show two men suspected in March poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England 0:58

Police released video footage of two men arriving and moving around Salisbury on Sunday March 4, the day the Skripals were found slumped in the centre of the English city.

A man and a woman were also poisoned in the nearby town of Amesbury on June 30 after police believe they handled a perfume bottle that contained Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union used in the Skripal poisoning. The woman, Dawn Sturgess, died.

Police said they were appealing for more information from anybody who may have seen the two men in Britain between March 2 and 4 or had seen the counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume box or bottle.

Another victim of the poisoning was Det. Sgt. Nick Bailey, who was contaminated when he went to examine the Skripal's house after they were taken ill.

The police officer told BBC's Panorama program he was petrified knowing how ill the Skripals had become, and also angry at the "outrageous, dangerous" attack.