U.K. health-care worker arrested on suspicion of murdering 8 babies

A health-care worker has been arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies and trying to kill another six at a hospital neonatal unit in northwest England.

Detectives have been investigating baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester for more than a year.

Cheshire Constabulary said officers arrested a female "health-care professional" Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The force did not identify the woman or give details of her job.

Police are investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 "non-fatal collapses" at the unit between March 2015 and June 2016.

"This is a highly complex and very sensitive investigation and, as you can appreciate, we need to ensure we do everything we possibly can to try to establish in detail what has led to these baby deaths and collapses," said Det.-Insp. Paul Hughes.

Police did not give further details about their investigation.