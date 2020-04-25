British PM Boris Johnson returning to work Monday after COVID-19 recovery
Johnson, who spent 3 nights in intensive care, was discharged from hospital last week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.
Johnson has been recovering from COVID-19 at Chequers, his official country residence, after spending three nights in intensive care at St. Thomas' Hospital in central London earlier this month.
Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll.
As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
WATCH | Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment:
Criticism is growing over the government response to the pandemic, with limited testing and shortages of protective equipment for medical workers and carers.
Johnson's stand-in leader Dominic Raab has faced questions over how Britain will ease the lockdown without a deadly second wave of infections.
Britain's interior minister urged people to stick to the lockdown rules earlier on Saturday. But many lawmakers want restrictions to be eased to bolster the economy, which budget forecasters say could be heading into its deepest recession in more than 300 years.
