U.K., Irish governments call new Northern Ireland talks in wake of journalist's death

The British and Irish governments announced on Friday a resumption of talks to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government, having been spurred into ending a hiatus in dialogue of more than a year by the killing of a journalist last week.

The British-run province has been without a devolved executive for over two years, since Irish nationalists Sinn Fein withdrew from the compulsory power-sharing government with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

But the shooting death last week of 29-year-old reporter Lyra McKee during rioting by militant Irish nationalists has raised pressure on the parties from voters and the two governments to re-establish the regional government that is central to Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement.

"In coming together with other political leaders in St. Anne's Cathedral to pay tribute to Lyra McKee, we gave expression to the clear will and determination of all of the people of these islands to reject violence and to support peace," British Prime Minister Theresa May and Irish premier Leo Varadkar said in a joint statement.

"We also heard the unmistakable message to all political leaders that people across Northern Ireland want to see a new momentum for political progress. We agree that what is now needed is actions and not just words from all of us who are in positions of leadership."

Footage of suspect in McKee's killing released

Police released video footage Friday of a stocky, masked man they say is suspected of shooting McKee, and urged residents to help identify him.

"I believe he is the person who took the life of Lyra McKee," Det. Supt. Jason Murphy said.

"People saw this young man and his associates. I think people in the community know who they are and I'm asking them today to come forward to help us."

Footage released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland shows a suspect, left, wanted in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee. (PSNI Handout/EPA-EFE)

In his homily, Rev. Martin Magill praised the united response of politicians, but asked: "Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get to this point?" Mourners rose to give him a standing ovation.

Security officials have warned that political drift in Northern Ireland — along with uncertainty around Brexit — embolden groups bent on violence.

Most of Northern Ireland's paramilitary groups have disarmed since the Good Friday agreement ended three decades of sectarian conflict. But a small number of dissidents refused to abandon violence, and have targeted police and prison officials in bombings and shootings.

The New IRA, the largest of the splinter groups, acknowledged responsibility for McKee's death, saying she was shot accidentally "while standing beside enemy forces" — a reference to the police.

Robin Swann, leader of the pro-British Ulster Unionist Party, said Friday that Northern Ireland's political vacuum "will be exploited and filled by the men and women of the shadows.

"As political leaders, we must recognize that and get back around the table," he said.