Flights resuming at London's Heathrow airport after suspected drone sightings

Flights have resumed at London's Heathrow airport after they were halted due to suspected sightings of a drone nearby, the airport says.

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson for the U.K.'s busiest airport said it had stopped flights while it investigated the reports "to prevent any threat to operational safety" and apologized to passengers for "any inconvenience this may cause."

The reported sightings followed the pre-Christmas shutdown of London's Gatwick Airport for parts of three consecutive days — also due to reported drone sightings.

The Gatwick closure led to more than 100,000 people being stranded or delayed, making it the worst-ever drone-related disruption at an international airport.

In a tweet, British Transport minister Chris Grayling that the military was preparing to deploy equipment similar to that used at Gatwick if it proved necessary.