U.K. PM Boris Johnson in crisis as finance, health ministers quit
Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak announce resignations
Britain's finance and health ministers resigned on Tuesday, in what looked to be a final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tried to apologize for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint about one of his ministers.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced his resignation in a statement, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience."
Moments later, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak also announced he was quitting.
The resignations came as Johnson was apologizing for what he said was a mistake by not realizing that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.
"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologize to everyone who's been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.
