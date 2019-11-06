U.K. election campaign officially underway

Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared his main U.K. rival to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin on Wednesday as he prepared to launch the Conservative Party's campaign for the Dec. 12 election.

While unofficial campaigning has been gearing up for weeks, the five-week campaign formally began when Parliament was dissolved Wednesday. Johnson went to Buckingham Palace to notify Queen Elizabeth before kicking off the Conservative campaign with a speech later in central England.

Election season got off to an ill-tempered start, as Johnson accused the main opposition Labour Party of planning to "raise taxes so wantonly" that it would destroy Britain's prosperity.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Johnson accused the left-of centre party of attacking the rich "with a relish and vindictiveness not seen since Stalin persecuted the kulaks," the wealthier peasants who were targeted by the Soviet regime in the 1930s.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson said he's got an "oven-ready" Brexit deal that's being held up by obsructionist MPs.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech on leadership as the U.K. entered its third general election in four years. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

"I can tell you, I've got to the stage where I've been wanting to chew my own tie in frustration, because in a sense we're so nearly there."

A Labour government, he said, would spend 2020 in a "horror show of dither and delay" over Brexit.

The Conservative leader kicked off the campaign by saying he wanted to move forward — quickly — and argued the Brexit plan he presented is a "great deal."

Johnson's opponents, however, don't agree, and the Brexit question is expected to be central to the coming campaign.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, has labelled Johnson's economic plans "Thatcherism on steroids," in reference to the free-market, low-spending ideology of the late former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

The Liberal Democrats, led by Jo Swinson, had just 20 seats going into the election. The party is betting that its anti-Brexit message will help boost that number. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Corbyn has said a Labour government would "get Brexit sorted within six months by giving you, the British people, the final say."

The testy rhetoric followed a rocky start to the campaign for Johnson's party. Outgoing House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was forced to apologize for his remarks Tuesday that suggested the victims of a London apartment block inferno that killed 72 in 2017 lacked common sense for following fire department advice to wait in their apartments for help.

Rees-Mogg apologized, but his comments drew a rebuke from opposition politicians — and from rap star Stormzy, who urged the Conservative lawmaker to resign and tweeted: "These politicians are actual aliens."

The Conservatives were also criticized for posting a doctored video of a senior Labour figure on Twitter that appeared to show him failing to answer a question, when in fact he did.

Conservative Party chair James Cleverly told the BBC on Wednesday the ad was just a bit of fun.

"What we also did, and this is not unique to us, is we did a lighthearted satirical video, obviously so with a comedy soundtrack, highlighting the Labour Party's chaotic position on Brexit," he said.

Asked whether his party had "posted a lie" online, he replied: "I disagree with your assessment of it."