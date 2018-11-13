U.K. cabinet to meet after Britain, EU reach draft Brexit deal

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

After a year and a half of stalled talks, false starts and setbacks, negotiators agreed on proposals to resolve the main outstanding issue: the Irish border.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said the cabinet would hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider the proposal. Its support isn't guaranteed: May is under pressure from pro-Brexit ministers not to make further concessions to the EU.

Ambassadors from the 27 other EU countries are also due to hold a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

May told the cabinet earlier Tuesday that "a small number" of issues remain to be resolved in divorce negotiations with the European Union, while her deputy, David Lidington, said the two sides are "almost within touching distance" of a Brexit deal.

Britain wants to seal a deal this fall, so that Parliament has time to vote on it before the U.K. leaves the bloc on March 29. The European Parliament also has to approve any agreement.

