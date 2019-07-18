Skip to Main Content
Defendants in slayings of 2 women tourists await verdict in Morocco
World

Defendants in slayings of 2 women tourists await verdict in Morocco

The three main defendants in the slayings of two Scandinavian women in Morocco have asked for forgiveness from Allah ahead of a verdict.

Hikers Maren Ueland, 28, and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, were stabbed to death in December

The Associated Press ·
A man holds up a photo of Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, right, and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark. The 23 defendants charged with killing the two hikers in Morocco were awaiting a verdict Thursday. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press)

The three main defendants in the slayings of two Scandinavian women in Morocco have asked for forgiveness from Allah ahead of a verdict.

All 23 defendants addressed the court on Thursday, most seeking leniency, before the judges retired to decide the verdict.

The three main suspects are accused of knifing to death Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark. The hikers' bodies were found early on Dec. 17 in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, in Sale, near Rabat.

The slayings were recorded on video and posted online. The men claimed allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In his closing arguments in June, the prosecutor described the three as "human beasts" and asked for death sentences.

Two of the main suspects, Jounes Ouzayed and Rashid Afatti, are carpenters. Abdessamad Al Joud is a street merchant.

Security forces guard a courtroom before the start of a final trial session for the suspects charged in connection with killing Ueland and Jespersen. (Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories