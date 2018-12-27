UAE reopening its embassy in Syria

The United Arab Emirates is reopening its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, providing a diplomatic boost for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from an Arab state that once supported his opponents.

The embassy has been shut since the early months of the Syrian conflict, which began in 2011.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said its chargé d'affaires has assumed his duties at the embassy, and that the aim of the reopening is to normalize relations between both countries and curb risks of regional interference in "Arab, Syrian affairs."

The UAE was one of several regional states that backed groups fighting Assad, though its role was less prominent than Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Turkey, rebel sources have said.

Nearly eight years since the conflict began, Assad has recovered control of the bulk of Syria with critical support from Russia, Iran and Iran-backed groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah.

His military advances gathered pace this year with the defeat of the last big rebel enclaves near Damascus and recovery of the southwestern region at the border with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Arab League diplomacy

Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit Damascus since the start of the Syrian conflict.

The border crossing between Syria and Jordan, another U.S. ally that backed the rebels, was reopened in October.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011.

An Arab diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters last week he believed a majority wanted Syria to return to the Arab League — with only three or four states expected to oppose this — but there had been no official proposal yet.

A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus on Jan. 6. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters )

The secretary general of the Arab League, veteran Egyptian diplomat Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in April said the decision to suspend Syria had been "hasty."

Arab state support was funnelled to Syrian rebels through a program overseen by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency until President Donald Trump ordered it shut down last year.

The anti-Assad rebels' last foothold is an arc of northwestern territory abutting the border with Turkey, which still supports them.

In another potential boost to Assad, Trump also last week decided to withdraw U.S. forces that are deployed in areas of northern and eastern Syria in support of Kurdish-led militia.

Damascus has vowed to recoup control of the region currently controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. The area, which includes oilfields, water resources and farmland, amounts to roughly a quarter of Syria.