Dubai bus accident leaves at least 17 dead
World

A bus from Oman smashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 people, including at least 12 citizens of India, authorities said Friday.

The bus was travelling from Oman to the United Arab Emirates

Thomson Reuters ·
This image released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath on Friday of the bus crash in Dubai. (Dubai Police HQ via AP)

The number of people from India who were killed in the crash Thursday night in the United Arab Emirates could increase, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai's Rashidiya neighbourhood around 6 p.m., smashing through the driver's side of the bus. The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a major highway in Dubai.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities, without elaborating. At least three others were injured in the crash.

"Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences," police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

In the Rashidiyah neighbourhood in Dubai, a bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign, smashing through the driver's side of the bus. Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involved its Muscat-to-Dubai route. (Google)
