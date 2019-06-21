U.S. was reportedly ready to strike Iran after drone incident but held back

The United States abruptly called off preparations for a military strike against Iran over the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, a U.S. official said, while Iran claimed Friday it had issued several warnings before shooting it down over what Iran said was its territory.

The Trump administration offered no immediate public account of the thinking behind the last-minute halt in U.S. preparations for retaliation, amid days of escalating tensions between the two countries. A U.S. official, who was not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the targets would have included radars and missile batteries.

The swift reversal was a stark reminder of the serious risk of military conflict between U.S. and Iranian forces as the Trump administration combines a "maximum pressure" campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup of American forces in the region. As tensions mounted in recent weeks, there have been growing fears that either side could make a dire miscalculation that led to war.

The downing of the U.S. drone — a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 jetliner and costing over $100 million — prompted accusations from the U.S. and Iran about who was the aggressor. Iran insisted the drone violated Iranian airspace; Washington said it had been flying over international waters.

On Friday, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division told Iranian state television that Iran had warned a U.S. military surveillance drone several times before launching a missile at it.

A screen grab made available by Iran state television English service press TV (PTV) reportedly shows footage released of Iran's surface-to-air missile system 'Khordad-3', which shot down the U.S. surveillance drone RQ-4A. (EPA-EFE)

Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh told state TV: "Unfortunately they did not answer."

The state television website published images it said showed debris from the surveillance drone. The pictures show what appears to be the skin of the Global Hawk.

Iranian state television did not say where the debris was filmed.

Airlines reroute away from hotspot

The New York Times separately reported that President Donald Trump had approved the strikes Thursday night, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.

According to the official who spoke to The Associated Press, the strikes were recommended by the Pentagon and were among the options presented to senior administration officials.

It was unclear how far the preparations had gone, but no shots were fired or missiles launched, the official said.

The military operation was called off around 7:30 p.m. Washington time, after Trump had spent most of Thursday discussing Iran strategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders.

Asked earlier in the day about a U.S. response to the attack, Trump said, "You'll soon find out."

Major airlines from around the world on Friday began rerouting their flights to avoid areas around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned of a "potential for miscalculation or misidentification" in the region. British Airways, Australia's Qantas, Dutch carrier KLM and Germany's Lufthansa have said they'd avoid the region.

Donald Trump downplayed Iran's downing of a U.S. military drone, saying he suspected it was shot by mistake. 1:59

The FAA previously warned of a risk in the region, but Friday's warning threw into stark relief a danger that both the agency and analysts say is real after the shooting down of a Malaysian Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014. That could further imperil the bottom lines of Gulf long-haul carriers, which already have faced challenges under the Trump administration.

"The threat of a civil aircraft shootdown in southern Iran is real," warned OPSGROUP, a company that provides guidance to global airlines.

Trump suggested by midday Thursday that shooting down the drone was a foolish error rather than an intentional escalation, suggesting he may have been looking for some way to avoid a crisis.

"I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth," Trump said at the White House. "I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it."

Don't 'bumble into war': Schumer

Trump, who has said he wants to avoid war and negotiate with Iran over its nuclear ambitions, cast the shootdown as "a new wrinkle ... a new fly in the ointment." Yet he also said "this country will not stand for it, that I can tell you."

He said the American drone was unarmed and unmanned and "clearly over international waters." It would have "made a big, big difference" if someone had been inside, he said.

But fears of open conflict shadowed much of the discourse in Washington. As the day wore on, Trump summoned his top national security advisers and congressional leaders to the White House for an hour-long briefing in the Situation Room. Attendees included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Army Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump has said he'll nominate as Pentagon chief.

Protesters hold signs urging for a peaceful resolution to the conflict outside the White House on Thursday. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Pompeo and Bolton have advocated hardline policies against Iran, but California Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, said "the president certainly was listening" when congressional leaders at the meeting urged him to be cautious and not escalate the already tense situation.

On Capitol Hill, leaders urged caution, and some lawmakers insisted the White House must consult with Congress before taking any actions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no specific options for a U.S. response were presented at the meeting. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "The administration is engaged in what I would call measured responses."

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York said he told Trump that conflicts have a way of escalating and "we're worried that he and the administration may bumble into a war."

Iranians claim incident was in their airspace

The Trump administration has been putting increasing economic pressure on Iran for more than a year. It reinstated punishing sanctions following Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of an international agreement intended to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from earlier sanctions.

The other world powers who remain signed on to the nuclear deal have set a meeting to discuss the U.S. withdrawal and Iran's announced plans to increase its uranium stockpile for June 28, a date far enough in the future to perhaps allow tensions to cool.

On Thursday, Iran called the sanctions "economic terrorism."

In a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iran's ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi characterized it as a "provocative act by the United States against Iran's territorial integrity."

The paramilitary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone at 4:05 a.m. Thursday when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province. Kouhmobarak is about 1,200 kilometres southeast of Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that his country had retrieved sections of the military drone "in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down." He said, "We don't seek war but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters."

Air Force Lt.-Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Central Command air forces in the region, disputed that contention, telling reporters that the aircraft was 34 kilometres from the nearest Iranian territory and flying at high altitude when struck.