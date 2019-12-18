U.S. Justice Department to target violent crime in 7 cities

The U.S. Justice Department announced a crackdown Wednesday aimed at driving down violent crime in seven of the country's most violent cities.

Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative dubbed Operation Relentless Pursuit at a news conference in Detroit, Michigan, alongside the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The department plans to increase federal law enforcement resources in seven cities it said have violent crime rates high above the national average: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.

The department is also committing up to $71 million US in federal grant funds that can help fund task forces, hire new officers, pay overtime and purchase new equipment and technology.

The federal law enforcement agencies will work with local and state investigators to target violent criminals, members of drug cartels and gun traffickers by utilizing federal resources and intelligence. Agents will also utilize the ATF's national database known as NIBIN, or the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which can help match images of bullet cases collected at crime scenes to link shootings.

Bar was known for a tough-on-crime approach in his previous stint as the nation's chief law enforcement officer in the early 1990s, as the national violent crime rate peaked.

Since he assumed the role of attorney general in February, Barr has vowed to use the federal government's resources to drive down violent crime in cities where the crime rate has been rising, and has made prosecuting violent criminals and gun offenders a top priority for federal prosecutors.

Still, Barr has also embraced a bipartisan criminal justice reform measure known as the First Step Act, which gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders, eases mandatory minimum sentences and encourages inmates to participate in programs designed to reduce the risk of recidivism, with credits that can be used to gain an earlier release.