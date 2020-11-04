Long lines, painstaking ballot counts and pandemic precautions: The U.S. election in pictures
Americans turn out to vote amid pandemic precautions, but definitive result still a long way off
Americans were voting under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to re-elect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in U.S. history, or send Democratic rival Joe Biden to the White House.
Below, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, early Wednesday morning.
(Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Biden speaks to supporters in Wilmington, Del., as his wife, Jill Biden, looks on.
(Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)
Statue of Liberty
Below, a woman dressed as Statue of Liberty stands near a polling place in Hoboken, N.J.
(Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
Long Line
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Okla.
(Nick Oxford/Reuters)
Voting with a friend
Barton Foley, 32, with his cat, Little Ti Ti, on his shoulder, casts his ballot at Ballard High School in Louisville, Ky.
(Chanda Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)
Close inspection
Electoral workers inspect a ballot during the vote-by-mail ballot scanning process at the Miami-Dade County election department in Miami, Fla., Tuesday.
(Bryan Woolston/Reuters)
Face-off
Biden supporters confront a Trump supporter outside of a polling site in Houston, Texas.
(Go Nakamura/Reuters)
March for the vote
Demonstrators marching for voting rights raise their fists in unison as a heavily armed Alamance County sheriff keeps guard on the steps of the County Courthouse in Graham, N.C.
(Jonathan Drake/Reuters)
Little Havana
Cuban American supporters of Trump celebrate in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood.
(Marie Morrissey/CBC)
Late vote
Voters wait in line at a polling centre in Kenosha, Wis.
(Wong Maye-E/The Associated Press)
Central location
Voters fill out and cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center polling location where the entire city votes in Bangor, Maine.
(Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Ballot verification
Election judges verify and count ballots at the Denver Elections Division building in Denver.
(Chet Strange/AFP/Getty Images)
Vote here
A poll worker waves a voter over at the registrar of voters in San Diego.
(Mike Blake/Reuters)
Canadians on watch
A patron votes in a mock poll while watching election returns at the Unicorn bar in Calgary.
(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
Late night
A boy sleeps at the table at a watch party for Republicans on election day in Austin, Texas.
(Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty Images)
Biden rally
Biden rallies supporters in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Trump rally
Trump speaks in Grand Rapids at one of his two final rallies in Michigan.
(Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
Casting the first vote
Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in New Hampshire, kicked off election day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Biden.
(Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)