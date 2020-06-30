U.S. could reach 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases if surge continues, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the United States if Americans don't start following public health recommendations.

The nation's leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some U.S. states, Fauci said he can't make an accurate prediction but believes it will be "very disturbing."

"We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci said areas seeing recent outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including regions that have made progress in reducing COVID-19 cases. He cited recent video footage of people socializing in crowds, often without masks, and otherwise ignoring safety guidelines.

His testimony Tuesday comes as more than 30 states reported rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"We've got to get the message out we're all in this together. If we're going to contain it, we will have to contain it together."

At least a dozen states and cities are closing businesses and reverting back to lockdown measures as cases surge following a spate of recent reopenings.